‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is ‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon a New Love Interest for Amelia?

The actress joins as a plastic surgeon with a surprise connection to a long-time character.

Fans will have to wait four weeks until the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy arrives, but for those who are also missing Yellowstone, there’s an extra treat for you when the show does return.

Season 22 Episode 11, titled “(If You Want It) Do It Yourself,” will feature the introduction of Jen Landon‘s new character, Dr. Toni Wright, and judging by the teaser, she may just be a new love interest for a key character.

In the trailer, she’s introduced to Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), but they already know each other.

At a cafeteria sit-down, Amelia says, “We went to med school together. You hated me.”

“I didn’t hate you,” Landon’s character says. “I liked you.”

The implication may be that she had romantic feelings for her, but we’ll have to wait and see whether that’s the case. If it is, though, Amelia’s reaction indicates she might not be opposed to the possibility of a new love interest.

Amelia is sexually fluid. She was previously married to a man, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), had a long-term relationship with Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), and had hookups with guys like Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). However, she also hooked up with Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), a non-binary character, and had a flirtmance with Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales).

Landon’s character is expected to recur for at least four episodes. Deadline, which originally reported her casting, described the character as a plastic surgeon who has a “magnetic zest for life” and as “a charming and disorganized mess.”

The actress is, of course, best known for her portrayal of Teeter in the Taylor Sheridan cowboy drama.

The episode will also introduce a character played by Weapons star Sara Paxton: Leticia, the sister of a patient, portrayed by Connor Price. The arc is expected to run for two episodes.

Check out the full teaser for the episode, which airs on Thursday, February 26, above.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC