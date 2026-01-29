It may seem like Grey’s Anatomy just returned for the back half of Season 22, and that’s because it did! It’s only been a few weeks since the series picked back up after the cliffhanger of the midseason finale. Even so, though, the show is already going on a tiny bit of a hiatus.

After Thursday’s (January 29) new episode, “Strip That Down” (which welcomes back Kate Walsh as Addison Shepherd in another guest stint), the show will be off the air for several weeks.

When does Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?

The season will resume on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 10/9c on ABC, after three weeks off air. Airing in its usual timeslot during those weeks will be repeat episodes of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville. The preemption is likely due to the timing of the Olympics.

What will happen when Grey’s Anatomy returns?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 11 is titled “(If You Want It) Do It Yourself” and will feature several new guest stars.

According to Deadline, Yellowstone breakout Jen Landon will recur in four episodes as Dr. Tonight Wright, a new plastic surgery attending, who’s described as “possess[ing] a magnetic zest for life” and as “a charming and disorganized mess who says yes more than no.” Her role could be extended, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the episode will also introduce Weapons star Sara Paxton as Leticia and Connor Price as her brother Corban, who is hospitalized. The two will appear in both Episodes 11 and 12 of the season. It is unclear if their roles could be extended as well.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 is expected to run for a total of 18 episodes, according to USA Today. The series went on midseason hiatus after Episode 6, which left Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) life in the balance amid a risky operation. However, she came through in the spring premiere and is recovering well, as of the most recent episode.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC