What To Know Kate Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery in Thursday’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

In addition to treating a patient, she also revealed a major relationship update with her Private Practice husband Jake.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 10, “Strip That Down.”]

Looks like Addison Montgomery’s (Kate Walsh) happily ever after ending on Private Practice has hit a snag. On Thursday’s (January 29) new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, the neonatal surgeon brought a pregnant patient named Emma to Grey Sloan and coaxed Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) out of her self-imposed sabbatical to help. Things went well until they didn’t, and Amelia had to kick Addison out of her OR for having a mini-meltdown in the middle of the procedure. And that was just the start of her troubles.

As it turned out, Addison had much more on her mind than this mother-to-be; as she later revealed, she was grappling with the breakdown of her marriage.

“Jake is leaving me,” she told Amelia in the scrub room, after her former sister-in-law read through her intensity.

Jake, of course, is Jake Reilly (portrayed by Benjamin Bratt) a.k.a. Pineapple Guy, who Addison married in the finale of Private Practice and with whom she shares her son, Henry.

“He stopped supporting my work on the PRT and wants me to come home,” she later added of the source of the rift.

The PRT she was referring to is the Physician Response Team vehicle that Addison repurposed to become a traveling treatment center for reproductive health needs across the country. (Emma, for example, was in Idaho, and Addison provided her with birth control.)

After being kicked out by Amelia, Addison video-called Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) — ostensibly for a check-in on his post-surgical recovery, but really to vent about Amelia and herself. During the call, she realized she’d not only pressured Amelia to come back before she may have been really ready, but she also yelled at her.

Once the surgery was successfully completed on Emma, Addison talked to Amelia again and let her — and, by extension, all of us — know a little more about what’s gone wrong between her and Jake.

“Jake used to be in it with me. He used to call me every morning when I was on the road to give me these pep talks, tell me how brave I was for doing work no one else would do. He’d send me these care packages with birth control pills, talk through difficult cases with me. He was on my side. But now he hardly calls, and when he does, he complains about traffic on the 405 or Henry’s school or me,” she said.

“He says when I’m home, I’m barely there. You know, he’s right, I’m not a good partner. I forgot an anniversary. I forgot a birthday. I am not the woman he married anymore. But nothing is what it used to be. I don’t even recognize science anymore,” Addison continued. “All I know is I can’t stomach sitting on the sidelines and watching people die. So I’m going to choose work, and if that blows apart my life, then….”

“I think if he’s asking you to choose, something’s probably already fundamentally broken,” Amelia then offered.

At this time, then, it’s not officially over between Addison and Jake, but it’s pretty close to that point, and it sounds like Addison’s also close to making peace with that fact.

Elsewhere in the episode, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) got the OK from Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to bring ride-alongs into the residency program after experiencing it firsthand — and performing a field thoracostomy just because she could; Link (Chris Carmack) fixed up a male stripper’s hip and decided to take his family leave at the same time as Jo (Camilla Luddington) instead of staggering it so they could wrangle their mountain of children together; and Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Wes (Trevor Jackson Jr.) got hot and heavy again.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC