‘Boston Blue’: Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Next Reagan Cameo & 2 More New Guest Stars

What To Know Donnie Wahlberg announced a new Blue Bloods cameo and two more new guest stars in the second half of Boston Blue Season 1.

Wahlberg teased ongoing storylines, including Danny Reagan and Maria Baez’s unresolved long-distance relationship, and confirmed that more Reagan family cameos are planned for upcoming episodes.

New Reagan and Silver family members will be introduced this season.

Donnie Wahlberg has revealed three major guest stars coming to Boston Blue, including a Blue Bloods alum from the Reagan family, when Season 1 returns in February.

Len Cariou will reprise his role as Henry Reagan when Boston Blue returns with the second half of Season 1. Wahlberg revealed the cameo during a Television Critics Association panel on Tuesday, January 27. In the same breath, Wahlberg revealed that Holly Robinson Peete and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will guest star on the show as well.

“Grandpa Reagan’s going to be showing up, and Erin [Reagan-Boyle, played by Bridget Moynahan] is going to show up again,” Wahlberg told TCA. “We have other people too, like Jaylen Brown and Holly Robinson Peete, and a bunch of people coming.”

These cameos came after Wahlberg shared a spoiler-free update on what to expect from Danny Reagan and Maria Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) long-distance relationship.

“They’re figuring things out,” Wahlberg said of Danny and Baez. “I’m not going to reveal too much to you right now. I will just tell you that it’s not resolved. And she will be back in the coming episodes.”

Ramirez and Moynahan were the first Blue Bloods cameos in Boston Blue. They each appeared in the series premiere, and Ramirez returned later. There are more Reagans ahead this season, both old and new. Series co-creator Brandon Margolis previously told TV Insider that “there are new characters that will show up. We will meet more members of the Silver family, and we will see members of the Reagan family we have not yet seen.”

Wahlberg didn’t share character details regarding Peete and Brown’s appearances. TV Insider reached out to CBS for comment on character details, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Wahlberg previously shared a video of Brown on set with him and costar Sonequa Martin-Green, but it wasn’t known at the time if the basketball player was filming a guest-star spot or just visiting the set of the Boston-set series (which films primarily in Toronto, Canada, and only sometimes in its titular city due to budget constraints).

In addition to never-before-seen Reagans to come in Boston Blue Season 1, viewers will be meeting more members of the Silver family. Could Peete and Brown be playing members of that family, or is Brown playing himself? Peete previously worked with Gloria Reuben, who plays matriarch Mae Silver, on 21 Jump Street in the 1980s.

Boston Blue, Midseason Return, Friday, February 27, 2026, 10/9c, CBS