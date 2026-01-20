‘Today’: Dylan Dreyer Shares ‘Really Special’ Moment Between 2 of Her Sons

What To Know On Today, Dylan Dreyer recalled a sweet moment two of her sons, Calvin and Rusty, shared over the weekend.

Dreyer shares her three kids with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, from whom she split last year.

Dreyer has been open about the importance of maintaining a good coparenting relationship with her ex.

Over the weekend, Dylan Dreyer witnessed a heartwarming moment between two of her sons.

Dreyer and her cohosts, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, kicked off the third hour of Today‘s Tuesday, January 20, episode by sharing their weekend activities. “We were watching football, yes, the Patriots, obviously,” Dreyer shared. “It’s become a thing in my house where if my kids hear the national anthem, they will stop what they’re doing, they take off their hat, and they stop.”

Dreyer shared a snap of her three sons — Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Rusty, 4 — watching the game’s national anthem performance via Instagram on Sunday, January 18, writing, “GO PATS!!!!” (Dreyer shares her kids with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.)

In addition to watching the New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans on TV, Dreyer revealed on Today that Calvin and Rusty also shared a “really special moment” together. “We’ve been dealing with Rusty and his temper tantrums. He’s been kind of having this little bit of a temper where he wants to hit and punch and blah, blah, blah,” Dreyer explained. “So, he got in a fight with Calvin, and they sat out on the front porch.”

Dreyer went on to share a photo of “Calvin talking to Rusty about his feelings, and you know, [saying,] ‘We can’t hit. We have to use our words.’” She added, “I just happened to capture when Calvin put his arm around him and Rusty’s in tears there. They’re having just a sweet brother [moment].”

In reaction, Melvin joked, “As someone who has a younger brother, what you probably missed was the end of that conversation where Calvin said to him, ‘You pull the crap again, I’m gonna pop your teeth out.’”

“It’s possible,” Dreyer replied. “And then, Rusty would go on to punch him, and we’re all back to where we started.”

All jokes aside, Melvin said Dreyer’s snap was a “great picture” of her sons. Roker said the photo is good enough to be a Christmas card, to which Dreyer quipped, “Just the middle one’s missing.”

Back in July 2025, Dreyer surprised fans with news that she and Fichera had split a few months prior. In an Instagram statement at the time, Dreyer said that she and Fichera “will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

While cohosting Today With Jenna & Friends (now Today With Jenna & Sheinelle) in November 2024, Dreyer emphasized the importance of her kids having their dad in their lives. “They need both the dynamic of a father and a mother, and we’re providing to them in the best way possible,” she shared. “We’re still having that relationship for them, and they know us as friends who will be there for them no matter what.”

