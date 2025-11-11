Tom Bergeron Helps Celebrate ‘Dancing’ at 20, Mark Harmon in ‘NCIS’ Crossover, ‘Golden Girls’ Tribute, Remembering WW1 Heroism

This busy Tuesday feels like a classic night of November sweeps — remember those? Tom Bergeron returns to the Dancing With the Stars stage as a guest judge during a 20th-year birthday party celebration. Mark Harmon appears on camera as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a crossover between NCIS: Origins and the mothership. A prime-time special salutes The Golden Girls on its 40th anniversary. A musical special filmed at Carnegie Hall reflects on WW1 through the framework of The Great Gatsby.

Kelsey McNeal / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Tom Bergeron, the first and most beloved host of the enduring dance competition, returns to the stage for the first time since he was booted five years ago. He’ll be welcomed back as a guest judge for a celebratory “20th birthday party,” which includes the return of former Mirrorball champs to perform alongside this season’s celebrities as part of this year’s Relay Dance. The opening number features several Season 1 pros returning to dance with the current troupe, and a special In Memoriam number, performed and choreographed by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold to Lady Gaga‘s “Always Remember Us This Way,” honors Dancing participants who’ve passed away. Fans won’t want to miss it. (Read our exclusive interview with Bergergon about his return here.)

CBS

NCIS: Origins

We’ve heard but not seen Mark Harmon as the original Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who narrates this prequel, since Origins’ pilot episode. That changes in a crossover stunt with NCIS. In Origins, which flips time periods with the mothership for the night (starts at 8/7c), we glimpse the OG Gibbs in his remote cabin on a stormy night, reflecting on a case that has haunted him for 30 years. With that, he morphs into the visage of young probie Gibbs (Austin Stowell), who’s off with the team to a ghost town deceptively named Serenity, where their investigation into the mysterious death of a deeply disliked chief petty officer is met with hostility and silence. The case’s resolution satisfies no one, and these ghosts from the past are revived on NCIS when a prison break reopens the investigation, causing the current team to look up retired NCIS veteran Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia), who’s itching for some excitement. Back in the office, the NCIS staff gets nostalgic while debating what to include in a time capsule that best reflects their history. (Earlier in the day, NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino appear on CBS daytime hit The Price Is Right for a Veterans Day special, in which military veterans and active-duty service members come on down to play for prizes.)

Touchstone Television/Everett Collection

20/20

Special 10/9c

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but we can give eternal thanks to this ageless sitcom (and its catchy “Thank You for Being a Friend” theme song), which continues to entertain new generations four decades after its fall 1985 premiere. Among those remembering the golden years of Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Betty White (Rose), and Estelle Getty (Sophia) are the show’s creator, Susan Harris, executive producer Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes, sharing footage of rehearsals and outtakes. In The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship, celebrity fans share their love while the special also checks in with everyday fans who attend trivia contests, live theater shows, and college courses. The Golden Girls knows no generation gap.

Food Network

Beat Bobby Flay

8/7c

Payback has rarely been tastier than in this holiday version of the cooking competition, with Bobby Flay welcoming back master chefs and Food Network personalities, all hoping to unseat him after his undefeated streak last year. In the opener, guest host Jeff Mauro invites chefs Aarti Sequeira, Kelsey Barnard Clark, and Andrew Zimmerk to talk turkey in their bid to serve Flay some humble pie.

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute (8/7c, PBS): To mark Veterans Day, a musical theatrical event filmed at the legendary Carnegie Hall uses F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby (on its centennial) as a framework to remember the heroism and sacrifices of those who fought during World War I. With a cast including Broadway veterans Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher (from the current revival of Chess), and Micaela Diamond, American Heart views WW1 through the eyes of fictional characters Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway as well as several real-life participants, including Harlem Hellfighter James Reese Europe and combat pilot Quentin Roosevelt, son of President Theodore Roosevelt. The 60-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s provides period music from Irving Berlin, George M. Cohen, and others, with a backdrop of archival war footage.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: