Bobby Flay Reacts as Daughter Sophie Lands Big New ‘GMA’ Job

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a proud papa as his daughter, Sophie, announced on Wednesday (October 29) that she has accepted a new job as an ABC News correspondent in New York. Her new role will include hosting GMA First Look.

The Food Network star took to Instagram on Wednesday, commenting on his daughter’s announcement post. “Proud as can be,” Bobby wrote in the comments section. “Your work ethic and your desire to learn from your mentors has put you in this wonderful place of opportunity and importance. It’s a parent’s dream.”

Sophie, who had served as a general assignment reporter at ABC7 in Los Angeles since March 2019, announced she will be moving to New York to take on a new role as a correspondent at ABC News. In addition, she will serve as an overnight anchor for World News Now and GMA First Look.

“It’s official!! 🎉 Honored to stay in the Disney/ABC family and join ABC News as a correspondent and anchor for World News Now and GMA First Look, based in New York,” Sophie wrote. “Thank you, Los Angeles, for an amazing 11 years!”

Bobby shares Sophie with his ex-wife, Kate Connelly, and regularly praises her work and character. Back in February, he spoke with People about how impressed he was with his daughter’s coverage of the California wildfires.

“When the fires happened, I got so many comments from literally hundreds of people about how well she was just freestyling it out there on the front lines of the fire,” he told the outlet. “She was spectacular.”

The Beat Bobby Flay star said he downloaded the news station’s app to watch her reports. “I was watching it 24 hours a day. She did not go to sleep. I mean, it was crazy,” he shared.

“I was so proud of her because, most importantly, she was giving out really important information to people that needed it… And she was just so good. I was just like, ‘Who is this girl?’”

He previously told People in a January 2021 interview that Sophie has “a great work ethic” and is “such a nice person.”

“You ask anybody that knows Sophie, they will go on and on about her,” Bobby stated. She’s a really sweet woman and she’s incredibly inclusive. “She’s got some coolness to her, she’s very savvy, but she’s a very inclusive person. She never wants anybody to feel left out and she thinks about that kind of stuff all the time.”