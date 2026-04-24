‘Will Trent’ Fans Have a Grim Theory About That Cliffhanger

What To Know Will Trent ended on a somber note on Tuesday’s episode.

Here, fans weigh in on the mysterious ending and what it might mean.

Will Trent ended on a somber note this week, as Will (Ramón Rodríguez) declined to attend the memorial gathering for Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) and was instead seen back at GBI headquarters, attempting to record something and then stopping without a word. We’re left to question exactly what he was about to dictate in that moment, but some fans are convinced it was about to get very dark before he shut off the device.

On the show’s Reddit fan page, one viewer revealed that they read the scene to mean Will was contemplating suicide, thanks to his guilt over Amanda being murdered by one of Adelaide’s (Mallory Jansen) acolytes after he decided not to tell her she was back in Atlanta.

“What did you think of the final scene with Will in Amanda’s office where he was going to record something and then turned it off? I think Adelaide really got into his head and he was really contemplating suicide. Maybe it’s just me but that is the vibe I got from that scene, like he was going to say goodbye but decided against it. I think him skipping Amanda’s memorial really spoke to that, thoughts?” the poster wrote.

They weren’t the only one who interpreted it that way, either, as another fan wrote, “I had the same thought.”

However, others weighed in with different reads on the matter. For one, the choice to have Will be speechless was simply an artistic one for the show. “Will is the main character and an often lonely character and Amanda is so significant to his story, so giving him a solo goodbye scene and the final moment make sense,” they wrote. “But given all the other great speeches and lines the other characters got in their reactions, having Will be entirely silent was smart as well as powerful. And having him almost give dictation made it so much more than just him sitting silently – because it uses a unique character trait and conveys the thought ‘what else is there to say, she’s gone.'”

Another fan commented that they thought Will was going to say something work-related in the moment and just couldn’t. “I seen someone else on another thread suggest that he was supposedly doing the ‘paperwork’ for her case (which he does via dictation), perhaps compartmentalising by trying to deal with the formalities instead of his emotions, yet he couldn’t even bring himself to do that. But I think it was his own ‘goodbye’ scene to Amanda too, and a general loss for words.”

Additionally, some fans took notice of the symbolism of the setup of the scene, with Will situated between vertical blinds that may have been intentionally placed just so. “Is it just me or did the bars surrounding him look like he was in a prison? A prison of his own choosing of course,” they wrote.

There are just two episodes left in Will Trent Season 4, and from the preview for next Tuesday’s (April 28) segment, it looks like Will is going to struggle a lot with his mental wellness in the events to come.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC