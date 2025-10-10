It may be a while until Beat Bobby Flay fans see a father-daughter face-off between Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie Flay.

Bobby responded to fans’ questions about Beat Bobby Flay via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 9, including one message that asked, “When are we going to see Sophie cook something?”

According to the celebrity chef, Sophie won’t appear in the show’s kitchen anytime soon. “Ha. Don’t think she’s ready to compete yet,” Bobby replied.

Sophie has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay a handful of times since it debuted on Food Network back in 2013. In a 2021 episode titled “A Family Affair,” Sophie teamed up with Alex Guarnaschelli to cheer on the chefs competing against her dad. To their delight, Bobby was defeated by chef Nicole Gomes‘ signature dish, chicken parm.

Sophie also appeared on a 2023 episode of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. “I thought it’d be fun to challenge you to one of your favorite meals: holiday brunch,” she told Bobby, who said she reminds him of brunch.

“You did an Eggs Benedict for me on Christmas one year with shaved truffles on top. That was special,” she said of their holiday traditions. “But you know what I liked that we did, that I think is a new tradition, is the peppermintini.”

Though Bobby and chef Eddie Jackson teamed up to create a delicious holiday brunch, they ultimately lost to Zac Young and Maneet Chauhan.

Sophie shares her father’s love for cooking, having released a joint cookbook with Bobby, Sundays with Sophie, in 2022. She also inherited her dad’s TV talents, having worked as a journalist for ABC7 in Los Angeles for several years.

Sophie is the only child of Bobby and his ex-wife, Kate Connelly. The exes were married from 1995 to 1998, and welcomed Sophie in 1996.

Earlier this week, Food Network announced that Sophie will appear on the upcoming fourth season of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Showdown. More of this season’s guest hosts and competitors include Chauhan, Jackson, Sunny Anderson, Gabe Bertaccini, Esther Choi, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Michael Jenkins, Carson Kressley, Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Jeff Mauro, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Damaris Phillips, Aarti Sequeira, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson, Geoffrey Zakarian, Claudette Zepeda, and Andrew Zimmern.

“Last holiday season, Bobby Flay didn’t play nice and ended up with a clean sweep,” Season 4’s description reads. “This year, all his old friends and Food Network’s favorite chefs will return to serve a helping of ‘Revengesgiving’ with a heaping side of ‘holi-payback.’ The stakes will be higher than ever, as everyone is out to ruin Bobby’s holiday season.”

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, November 11, 8/7c, Food Network