Alison Victoria Hints at HGTV Return as ‘Sin City Rehab’ Awaits Season 2 Renewal

What To Know Alison Victoria hinted at her return to HGTV as Sin City Rehab awaits a Season 2 renewal.

Sin City Rehab, a spinoff of Victoria’s series Windy City Rehab, wrapped its debut season last year.

Victoria will return to give a home a complete transformation on the current season of Ugliest House in America.

Sin City Rehab may be waiting on a Season 2 renewal, but Alison Victoria has no plans of saying goodbye to HGTV in the near future.

Following the end of the show’s debut season in November 2025, Victoria has been enjoying some downtime with her friends, family, and her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen. On Sunday, January 25, Victoria took to Instagram to share several photos from her recent tropical getaway.

“Weekend rewind,” she wrote alongside the photos, which included a mirror selfie she took while sporting a blue bikini. Other slides featured picturesque shots of the beach and her hotel, along with photos of her many stylish vacation outfits.

While Victoria is enjoying her time off the small screen, some fans are excited to see her get back to work. “We miss you on HGTV 🔥,” one user commented underneath the post.

Victoria replied to the comment, seemingly confirming that she has a TV project in the works. “Don’t worry, I’m coming back some!” she wrote. Victoria did not specify what the project will be, including whether there will be a second season of Sin City Rehab.

Sin City Rehab premiered on HGTV last year. A spinoff of Windy City Rehab, the show followed Victoria as she moved her home renovation and design business from Chicago to Las Vegas. The eight-episode season saw Victoria not only transform several properties, but also her own home.

“Vegas has always been home to me. I moved here when I was 19. I went to college here. I started my design firm here and got my first big jobs here. This is such a place of happiness for me,” Victoria exclusively told TV Insider ahead of the show’s September 2025 premiere. “When I’m in Chicago, I would only be able to come back a couple of times a year. Those times were just the happiest times. For me, it was a sense of trying to get back out West. I’ve been really longing for it for a while and working towards it.”

She continued, “When your life is all in Chicago, it’s very difficult. It’s almost like you need to have a hard stop and fully dive in. At this place in my life, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I’m not going to be able to show up and be like, ‘You know I’m on television, so I should get jobs.’ I’m established as a designer. I’ve been designing since I was a little girl. It’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

As fans await news about Sin City Rehab’s renewal, they can expect to see Victoria on the current season of Ugliest House in America. Once host Retta declares one of this season’s wacky houses as the ugliest of them all, Victoria will give the home a $150,000 makeover.

“I don’t know how she does it. She does try to change it up. You can’t do the same thing over and over,” Retta exclusively told TV Insider of working with Victoria earlier this month. “In her other work, she shows the owners what she wants to do. They can say yay or nay. That way the owners get what they want. They don’t have that option here. They give her an idea of what they’re interested in. They can’t say yay or nay. It’s yay, this is what you’re getting.”

Retta added, “I do feel like every homeowner has been happy. Granted, it’s free too. I do feel like she does make them happy and gives them what they may want, certainly need. Who knows what their pie in the sky wishes are. A lot of times they just want doors. They just want a ceiling that doesn’t have bats living in it. When that’s your happiest moment, you’re going to be thrilled with walls and a ceiling.

Ugliest House in America Season 7, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV