What To Know HGTV’s Alison Victoria sparked engagement rumors after posting Instagram photos showing her wearing two sparkly rings.

Her social media feed also provides evidence against the engagement theories.

The Sin City Rehab host dated Brandt Andersen for some time before going public with their relationship in 2024.

One of Alison Victoria‘s latest social media posts has sent HGTV fans into a frenzy.

“Weekend rewind,” the Sin City Rehab host captioned a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram post featuring snaps from her weekend adventures. The upload included several photos of herself and her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, visiting picturesque salt flats, as well as pics of Victoria shopping for home decor, taking a workout class, and hanging out with friends.

The post’s final photo, in particular, caught fans’ eyes. Victoria shared a selfie she took in a salon chair while getting her highlights done. Many of her followers were quick to point out that Victoria wore two sparkly rings in the photo, leading some to question whether she and Andersen had taken the next step in their relationship.

“Wait – engagement and wedding rings??? What have I missed?!🤍,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another questioned, “Is that a wedding ring??!!” Someone else questioned, “Did you get married???”

Victoria has not addressed the engagement/marriage speculation. However, there is evidence to support that the HGTV star’s sparklers are everyday jewelry pieces. For starters, Victoria’s hair salon snap appeared to be a mirror selfie. Based on the mirror’s reflection, the rings were worn on her right ring finger, not her left.

The TV personality also appeared to be wearing the same ring stack in a March 8 Instagram photo from her recent trip to Colorado. “Cold air, hot girls. Everyone understood the assignment,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her friends. Once again, the rings were worn on her right hand.

Victoria was previously married to Luke Harding from 2013 to 2019, and the pair finalized their divorce in 2022. It is unknown when Victoria and Andersen began dating, but the couple went public with their romance by walking the 2024 Daytime Emmys red carpet in June 2024. “My 🤍 ‘Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.’ – Rumi,” she captioned Instagram pics of their first official outing at the time.

Victoria gushed about her romance in an interview with Us Weekly that same month. “He is the most amazing human I’ve ever met,” she stated. “I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him.”

Andersen, for his part, told the outlet, “I have no friends who I laugh with like I did with her. It just became something more because we just love being with each other.”

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Andersen has since appeared on Victoria’s latest HGTV series, Sin City Rehab, which premiered in September 2025.

“Brandt is the love of my life, and when I say partner – I’ve never used that word before in my life — but he’s truly my partner. We’ve been together almost three years,” she stated during an October 2025 episode. “We actually met at a mental health retreat and we became fast friends. I do believe that that is the foundation to a real, long-lasting partnership, is a friendship first, because that’s really where it grew from.”