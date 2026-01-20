HGTV Fans Go Wild Over David Bromstad & Alison Victoria Friendship

What To Know Alison Victoria shared throwback photos celebrating her decade-long friendship with fellow HGTV star David Bromstad.

Fans expressed excitement with many encouraging them to collaborate on new projects together.

The two stars have a lot in common, including their sobriety journeys.

Sin City Rehab star Alison Victoria jumped on the “2016 trend” on Friday (January 16), sharing a series of throwback photos from a decade ago, two of which featured her fellow HGTV star, David Bromstad.

In the flashback post, Victoria wrote that 2016 “was the year I fell in love and in friendship with @bromco (look at our babyyyy faces),” referring to My Lottery Dream Home star, Bromstad. The first image shows the pair, smiling at the camera, with their arms around each other. Another shows them on stage together with microphones in hand.

Fans went wild over the pics, with many only just finding out that Victoria and Bromstad’s friendship goes back over a decade.

“Whaaaaaat I love these two!❤️🙌” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Love you both, and yet through it all still friends and you’re both are thriving and kicking ass stronger than ever,” said another.

“Oh s**t I’m in love with you both!!!” another added

“Omg you and @bromco are friends?! You two are my favssss,” wrote one user.

Another said, “David as a friend! That’s got to be the best!”

“Omg two of my favorites ❤️,” wrote another.

“You guys should work on something new do a special or something,” suggested another fan.

Victoria previously opened up about her HGTV friendships in a 2024 interview with Realtor.com, saying, “They’re my favorite people. When you see those connections, those are real friendships. Taniya Nayak is one of my best friends. Ty Pennington is like my brother. David Bromstad is like my other brother. Jonathan [Knight] and I, we clicked and connected. Sarah Baeumler is one of my really close friends, and Brian [Baeumler].”

“We just really love each other,” she added. “And we really support each other, and that to me is a camaraderie that you just can’t fake.”

In her latest post, Victoria reflected on her life from a decade ago, writing, “2016… you probably wouldn’t have been as much if I stopped drinking back then. It was the year I fell in love and in friendship with @bromco (look at our babyyyy faces) and @guyfieri and @billycorgan, the year I went platinum blonde and all my hair broke off, the year I traveled more than a human should, but don’t regret one.single.moment of doing so.

She continued, “[It was] the year I had my face plastered all over the streets of New York, the year I saved A LOT of dogs, the year I shot my 9th and final season of Kitchen Crashers…and the year that I clearly didn’t stick to my resolutions. You’re welcome.”

The Windy City Rehab host referenced her sobriety journey in the post, something she has been open about with her fans. According to EntertainmentNow, Victoria told her podcast listeners last June that she’d quit drinking eight months before.

Bromstad has also been open about his issues with substance abuse, detailing his struggles in the My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending special, which aired on HGTV in December 2025.