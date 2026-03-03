Alison Victoria, Scott McGillivray & More HGTV Stars Enjoy Tropical Getaway

What To Know Several HGTV stars, including Alison Victoria and Scott McGillivray, enjoyed a fun-filled vacation to the Bahamas.

The group shared their shared highlights from the tropical getaway via social media.

The trip comes one month before McGillivray and Taniya Nayak will return to HGTV for Season 7 of Rock the Block.

Some HGTV stars have just as strong a connection to each other as they do with the clients they help onscreen.

Several of the network’s biggest personalities recently got together for a fun vacation in the Bahamas. “Weekends like this remind me how lucky I am. 🤍,” Alison Victoria captioned Instagram photos from the trip on Monday, March 2. The Sin City Rehab host was joined on the trip by Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak, Renovation Island‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, and Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray.

“My HGTV friends @taniyanayak @sarahbaeumler @bryanbaeumler @scott_mcgillivray who somehow became family….all of us tucked away at Sarah and Bryan’s magical little paradise @caerulamar in the Bahamas,” Victoria continued. “We woke up smiling, went to bed laughing, spent our days chasing adventures, flying around the island, and fully acting like kids again. ✨🌊. Grateful for the kind of friendships that feel easy, loud, joyful, and a little (lot) unhinged in the best way.”

Victoria’s post featured several snaps of the group cruising on a boat, soaking up the sun on the beach, riding on a small plane, enjoying delicious meals, and more.

Fans gushed over the group’s getaway in the post’s comments. “Love this group and miss seeing all of them on HGTV we want more of them…!!!!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “What a wonderful group of people to be friends… love you guys ❤️❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Definitely livin the dream, happy for you, and all your friends there, love all you guys!!” Another person posted, “Friends for life, you guys are so lucky.”

Nayak shared more of the “over 1200 photos” the group took during the trip in an Instagram post of her own. “Entering into another run around the sun during this trip was a good reminder that these moments are a gift,” she wrote. “They don’t happen often enough. This little group here knows that it’s important to stop for a breath, be silly, be adventurous, and laugh our a**es off.”

Sarah, for her part, wrote in her own Instagram post that the trip was full of “great conversation, lots of laughs, [and] a ton of sun & sand.” She added, “These are the moments that remind us why we love this industry and the people in it. So grateful to spend time together in a place that means so much to us. Already missing this crew 🥰.”

Bryan, meanwhile, shared a video montage of the group exploring the Bahamas via plane and boat. “Last weekend didn’t suck! Grateful for good friends, good food, good times and great memories. #ThatsWhatItsAllAbout #ReplaySoon #Bahamas ☀️🌴🎂🛫🛥️🐷🦎🦀🐬,” he captioned his Sunday, March 1, Instagram post.

Two of the vacation group members will soon return to the small screen for Season 7 of Rock the Block. The new season, which premieres in April, will see HGTV stars compete alongside celebrities to renovate identical houses in Las Vegas. Nayak will team up with singer and TV star Drew Lachey, while McGillivray’s partner will be singer and design firm owner Brooke Hogan.

Rock the Block, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV