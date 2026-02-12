HGTV’s Alison Victoria Announces Exciting Next Steps After ‘Sin City Rehab’ Season 1

What To Know Alison Victoria announced her latest project while waiting Sin City Rehab Season 2 renewal news.

Fans expressed excitement and admiration for Victoria’s design work, sharing hopes to work with her.

Despite Sin City Rehab not yet being renewed amid several HGTV cancellations, Victoria assured fans she will continue appearing on the network.

Alison Victoria is keeping herself busy while waiting for news about a Sin City Rehab Season 2 renewal.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, to announce that she is currently accepting private clients for upcoming design projects. “My design firm, Alison Victoria Interiors, is opening a very limited number of private client spots in the Las Vegas area,” she shared. “I’m seeking clients who value elevated, high end design, the kind where details matter, craftsmanship is respected, and bold vision is welcomed.”

Victoria clarified that those looking to apply must be “ready to invest in spaces that are layered, intentional, and truly one of a kind,” adding, “If that’s you, email me directly at [email protected].”

Fans shared their excitement about Victoria accepting design clients in the post’s comments. “If only you were in NC, this would be my dream. I did tell the designer who we met with to give me Alison Victoria vibes with our home renovation. 🙌,” one person wrote. Another joked, “When I win the lottery I’m coming for you.”

Someone else shared, “Girl! If you could do something with my ugly garden tub from circa 2008 that would be great😂.” A different user commented, “If you and your beautiful design mind could only visit London…..it’s a short stop from Paris and WAY prettier 😉.”

Victoria launched her latest HGTV series, Sin City Rehab, in September 2025. A spinoff of Windy City Rehab, the series followed the designer as she transformed several properties and her own home while moving her design business from Chicago to Las Vegas.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Victoria described Las Vegas as “home” in an exclusive interview with TV Insider. “I moved here when I was 19. I went to college here. I started my design firm here and got my first big jobs here. This is such a place of happiness for me,” she shared. “When I’m in Chicago, I would only be able to come back a couple of times a year. Those times were just the happiest times. For me, it was a sense of trying to get back out West. I’ve been really longing for it for a while and working towards it.”

Sin City Rehab wrapped up its debut season in November 2025, and Victoria returned to HGTV for the Season 7 finale of Ugliest House in America. Like seasons past, Victoria gave a major makeover to the home host Retta declared as the ugliest in the country.

Sin City Rehab, however, has yet to get a Season 2 renewal. 2025 marked a major year of cancellations for HGTV, as home renovation series such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas all got the axe.

Victoria recently teased that she’s not leaving HGTV anytime soon in the comments of her January 25 Instagram post. “We miss you on HGTV 🔥,” one fan wrote underneath photos Victoria shared of herself on vacation. She replied to the comment, writing, “Don’t you worry, I’m coming back some!”