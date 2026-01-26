‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Airs Rare Audience-Free Episode Amid Winter Storm

What To Know Live With Kelly and Mark aired a rare episode without a live studio audience due to the ongoing winter storm affecting New York City and other places across the country.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened up about how they spent their weekend amid the snowy weather.

The episode featured a live report from ABC7’s Phil Taitt, during which Ripa asked the show’s staff to send gloves to a man shoveling snow.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were greeted by a different kind of crowd on the Monday, January 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The couple started the week’s first episode already seated at their desk, rather than dancing into the studio. The pair were still met with applause from the audience, to which Ripa joked, “That’s loud for six of you!”

As it turns out, the ABC morning show had to cancel its usual live audience due to the weather in New York City. Per ABC7 New York, the Tri-State area was hit with nearly a foot and a half of snow over the weekend into Monday as winter storms continue to cause severe weather across the country.

“We are audience-free today, with the exception of the people that already work here,” Ripa said at the top of the episode. “Yay them! Yes, behold at the size of our staff! Gigantic! I like this! We haven’t done this since COVID.”

Consuelos went on to read a weather report stating that Central Park had 11.4 inches of snowfall. “That’s not that bad for us in a massive snowstorm. We’ve had worse,” Ripa remarked. Consuelos added that he shoveled the “sidewalk area” in front of their home yesterday, but was confused by how the snow behaved.

“It was very dry. It didn’t stick to the shovel, and when you kind of moved it, it would fly off,” he explained. Ripa said she wanted to take over shoveling for Consuelos to get in her daily workout, until he deterred her from the idea. “[You told me,] ‘It won’t be satisfying for you. There’s no workout in it.’ So then, once I heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, forget that,’” she stated.

Ripa remained productive by cleaning out their home’s cabinets, drawers, bookshelves, and more. While doing so, she discovered an envelope containing $200 in $20 bills from their son Michael, 28. “I guess he owed us money from something,” Ripa said. Consuelos went on to quip, “It did say ‘$200 of $300,’ so he owes us $100.” (The couple also share kids Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.)

Before heading to work on Monday, Consuelos said he listened to the radio to see if the school district they live in canceled school for the day. Ripa hoped that the show’s lack of an audience would also mean they would get the day off, but was ultimately let down.

The show cut to ABC7’s Phil Taitt reporting live from Brooklyn. “In the streets of Brooklyn, everyone is trying to just get up, out the house, and to start to dig out,” he told Ripa and Consuelos before showing cars covered in snow and blocked in by snowbanks caused by snowplows.

“New Yorkers are gonna be New Yorking today, no matter what. I mean, that’s the one thing,” Ripa joked before telling Taitt, “You know, Phil, I really want to get that guy that’s shoveling gloves. He was glove-free and he’s wearing a hoodie.”

Taitt returned to talk to a man shoveling snow outside the nonprofit organization Services for the UnderServed (S:US), which provides a range of services to people in need. When asked about his missing gloves, the guy explained that he was using hand warmers in his pockets to keep warm.

“Round of applause to you and the work that you’re doing to make sure that this continues to go on,” Taitt told the man, who replied, “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Ripa ended the segment by double-checking with show exec Mary Ann Fox that the man would be sent a new pair of gloves.

Despite the lack of audience, the episode still featured guest appearances from actor Jason Biggs and director Leslie Iwerks.

