‘Live’: Mark Consuelos Asks Kelly Ripa If She ‘Fakes It’ as Pair Talk Libido

What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joked about studies on sexual desire peaks for men and women.

Consuelos and Ripa burst into laughs while discussing their own private relationship.

Earlier this week on Live, the couple argued over who their dog, Lena, loves more.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn’t help cracking up during a cheeky conversation on Live With Kelly and Mark.

At the top of the show’s Friday, January 23, episode, Consuelos read a report about the age at which “male sexual desire really peaks.” He asked Ripa, “What do you think? When does it peak? Are you still waiting for it to peak?”

According to the report, men reach the peak of their sexual desire around the age of 40. “When does it end?” Ripa hilariously asked, prompting laughter from Consuelos and the show’s audience, particularly female attendees.

“Thank you! Yes! Look at all of the women applauding, ‘Yes, when does it end, Mark? Find that,'” Ripa quipped.

Consuelos went on to share that the report claims women reach their sexual desire peak in their 20s and 30s, and experience a “steep drop” in libido after the age of 50. He and Ripa both giggled, as Ripa is 55 years old.

“I don’t want to hear a single word about it,” she stated. Consuelos argued with her, as he proceeded to state, “I don’t think you’re the norm. Unless you really fake it…”

Ripa said she’s on “a hormone replacement thing,” explaining why her libido has not dropped as she’s gotten older. “I’m a medical mystery. What you’re dealing with, I’m a medical experiment that you get to deal with,” she joked. “You’re welcome.”

Ripa circled back to her original question, asking Consuelos when men lose the peak of their sexual desire. “I should be at my steepest drop off now at 50 plus. So, we’ll see,” Consuelos stated. “It’s all that spicy food.”

Ripa wrapped up the discussion by telling the women in the audience that she will keep them posted on whether the report’s claims are true. “If you hear something, you let me know, and vice versa. I’ll let you know if I hear something,” she said.

Ripa and Consuelos are one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. The pair met as costars on All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot one year later. They went on to welcome three children together — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. In 2023, Consuelos took over for Ryan Seacrest as Ripa’s permanent cohost on Live.

While the couple love each other very much, they recently argued over who their dog, Lena, loves more. “If you put Lena in a room, in between the two of us, and we both called her, she would come to me,” Ripa stated on the Tuesday, January 20, episode of Live.

Though Consuelos disagreed, Ripa went on to argue, “She knows who took her home and adopted her, and she knows one of us fought like tooth and nail to prevent her from entering the home. Fought, fought me. He fought me. He was living in Vancouver, fortunately, so I was able to ignore him. I was like, ‘You don’t even live here.'”

Regardless of who Lena loves more, Consuelos said he couldn’t imagine their life without her. “I’m so glad you didn’t listen to me,” he told Ripa. “She is amazing.”

