What To Know JD, Turk, and more fan-favorites return in this exclusive Scrubs teaser.

See JD become a mentor to the newest docs at Sacred Heart.

Plus, the Appletini makes a comeback among other fun reveals.

ABC‘s long-awaited Scrubs revival is nearly here, and JD (Zach Braff) is taking on an all-new role as mentor in an exclusive sneak peek teaser, unveiling plenty of exciting reunions and some of the newbies occupying the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

In the first-look above, JD and best friend Turk (Donald Faison) reunite and recreate their famous “Eagle” move as JD jumps onto Turk’s back, but after decades of friendship, the move doesn’t have the same flawless execution it once did as they both fall to the ground. “You two idiots are perfect for each other,” Doctor Cox (John C. McGinley) declares, as he observes from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, JD receives a warm welcome from Carla (Judy Reyes), “Oh my god, Bambi!” she exclaims, jumping over to give JD a hug. The teaser also introduces new faces, like Vanessa Bayer‘s character, who announces, “Get freaking excited, y’all.”

A quick snippet reveals JD and more raising a glass of his favorite Appletinis, hinting at bonding moments outside of the hospital. As mentioned before, the teaser also hints at the new doctors rising through the ranks, and Doctor Cox tells JD, “These coats need somebody to do for them what I did for you.”

It’s a nostalgic sentiment as fans will fondly remember Doctor Cox as JD’s mentor, even if he frequently called him a plethora of names that weren’t his own, among which included “newbie.” But we have a feeling JD will refrain from such practices as he helps usher in the newest faces of the hospital.

As the teaser plays out, it also unveils more sweet moments between JD and Elliott (Sarah Chalke), Turk, Carla, and more. Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the exciting sneak peek above, and catch Scrubs when it returns to TV this winter.

Scrubs, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC