Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Money Troubles,’ ‘Scrubs’ Finale, ‘Abbott’s Breakup Blowout, ‘Nova’ Goes to the Moon

Apple TV

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Series Premiere

Looking for a new show to fall in love with? This terrific dramedy from David E. Kelley (adapting Rufi Thorne’s novel) is like a raw, unflinching yet wholly endearing twist on the Gilmore Girls or Mom dynamic of tangled family and mother-daughter relationships. Elle Fanning is sensational as Margo, a working-class college student whose dreams of becoming a writer are derailed when a fling with her smitten professor (Michael Angarano) leaves her pregnant. Her decision to have and keep the baby, inspired by her tough-as-nails mother Shayanne (the sublime Michelle Pfeiffer) having raised Margo essentially on her own, is never sugar-coated. And that includes her path toward raising funds to survive by starting an OnlyFans account, which feels far more credible than a similar storyline on HBO’s Euphoria. Rounding out the family dynamic: Nick Offerman, a poignant wonder as Margo’s dad Jinx, a former pro wrestler who shows up out of rehab, hoping for a second chance to get the dad thing right. You’ll root for them all, including Greg Kinnear as Shayanne’s new beau, a sweetly devout nerd. The series launches with three episodes, which will quickly hook you.

Disney / Darko Sikman

Scrubs

Season Finale 8/7c

The medical sitcom’s revival ends its first season on a satisfying and sentimental note, with a welcome injection of snark provided by original cast members Christa Miller (as Jordan, Dr. Cox’s dragon wife) and Neil Flynn (the wryly antagonistic Janitor) returning for special appearances. Jordan hounds Chief of Medicine J.D. (Zach Braff) for updates on the treatment for her husband Perry’s (John C. McGinley) auto-immune condition, while the Janitor hounds J.D. just for the fun of it. Elsewhere, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) tries to rally the interns from succumbing to burnout, while the mean Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) tries being nice for a change. The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson guest-stars as a hospital visitor who might be the perfect match for J.D., if only he can get out of his head.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Can this relationship be saved? “Things fall apart. Love is no more,” quotes a distraught Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as he laments the recent sudden breakup of fellow teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). The former lovebirds aren’t too thrilled about it, either, but to climb out of their funk, each reluctantly agrees to be taken out for a night on the town. Neither are what you’d call party animals, so watching them let loose is, to put it mildly, a delightful surprise. And who knew Janine was a mean drunk?

PBS

NOVA

Special 9/8c

The world watched in wonder this month as the Artemis II crew blasted off, circled the moon and traveled farther into the solar system than any humans before successfully splashing down on Friday. Nova chronicles the mission with an hourlong special that depicts the preparations for the spaceflight, highlights of the 10-day voyage, and what it means for the future of space travel.

Prime Video

The Boys

The climactic reveal that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is alive, having survived exposure to the deadly supe virus, means immunity and perhaps immortality are now on the table. Bringing new purpose and momentum to the bloody superhero fable’s final season, everyone wants the new magic elixir, none more than power-mad Homelander (Antony Starr), whose latest messianic vision is a doozy.

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