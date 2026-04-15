Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Money Troubles,’ ‘Scrubs’ Finale, ‘Abbott’s Breakup Blowout, ‘Nova’ Goes to the Moon
Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer star in Apple TV‘s gritty-funny Margo’s Got Money Troubles as two generations of single moms. The Scrubs revival ends its first season with blasts from the past. Abbott Elementary faces the fallout from two teachers’ breakup. Nova follows the Artemis II mission to the moon and back.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Looking for a new show to fall in love with? This terrific dramedy from David E. Kelley (adapting Rufi Thorne’s novel) is like a raw, unflinching yet wholly endearing twist on the Gilmore Girls or Mom dynamic of tangled family and mother-daughter relationships. Elle Fanning is sensational as Margo, a working-class college student whose dreams of becoming a writer are derailed when a fling with her smitten professor (Michael Angarano) leaves her pregnant. Her decision to have and keep the baby, inspired by her tough-as-nails mother Shayanne (the sublime Michelle Pfeiffer) having raised Margo essentially on her own, is never sugar-coated. And that includes her path toward raising funds to survive by starting an OnlyFans account, which feels far more credible than a similar storyline on HBO’s Euphoria. Rounding out the family dynamic: Nick Offerman, a poignant wonder as Margo’s dad Jinx, a former pro wrestler who shows up out of rehab, hoping for a second chance to get the dad thing right. You’ll root for them all, including Greg Kinnear as Shayanne’s new beau, a sweetly devout nerd. The series launches with three episodes, which will quickly hook you.
Scrubs
The medical sitcom’s revival ends its first season on a satisfying and sentimental note, with a welcome injection of snark provided by original cast members Christa Miller (as Jordan, Dr. Cox’s dragon wife) and Neil Flynn (the wryly antagonistic Janitor) returning for special appearances. Jordan hounds Chief of Medicine J.D. (Zach Braff) for updates on the treatment for her husband Perry’s (John C. McGinley) auto-immune condition, while the Janitor hounds J.D. just for the fun of it. Elsewhere, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) tries to rally the interns from succumbing to burnout, while the mean Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) tries being nice for a change. The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson guest-stars as a hospital visitor who might be the perfect match for J.D., if only he can get out of his head.
Abbott Elementary
Can this relationship be saved? “Things fall apart. Love is no more,” quotes a distraught Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as he laments the recent sudden breakup of fellow teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). The former lovebirds aren’t too thrilled about it, either, but to climb out of their funk, each reluctantly agrees to be taken out for a night on the town. Neither are what you’d call party animals, so watching them let loose is, to put it mildly, a delightful surprise. And who knew Janine was a mean drunk?
NOVA
The world watched in wonder this month as the Artemis II crew blasted off, circled the moon and traveled farther into the solar system than any humans before successfully splashing down on Friday. Nova chronicles the mission with an hourlong special that depicts the preparations for the spaceflight, highlights of the 10-day voyage, and what it means for the future of space travel.
The Boys
The climactic reveal that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is alive, having survived exposure to the deadly supe virus, means immunity and perhaps immortality are now on the table. Bringing new purpose and momentum to the bloody superhero fable’s final season, everyone wants the new magic elixir, none more than power-mad Homelander (Antony Starr), whose latest messianic vision is a doozy.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- MasterChef: Global Gauntlet (8/7c, Fox): Evoking the spirit of this year’s World Cup, the 16th edition of the cooking competition takes a more expansive approach, reflecting four worldwide regions of cuisine in the ethnic roots of the home-cook contestants. In the opening round of auditions, the flavors of the European continent are front and center.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): The tribe is divided into pairs in advance of an immunity challenge that promises a major twist.
- Summer of ’83: Texas vs. Tide (8 pm/ET, SEC Network): A nostalgic documentary revisits the 1983 College World Series matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide, whose teams included future MLB superstars including Roger Clemons, Barry Larkin and Barry Bonds.
- One Day in My Body (9/8c, TLC): A new series gives voice to people living with and enduring extreme medical conditions. Subjects in the premiere include Loren, whose body was amputated below the waist after a forklift accident, and Sofia, who is permanently attached to a portable battery-operated device after experiencing end-stage heart failure at 29.
- Homicide Hunter: American Detective (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): Lt. Joe Kenda is back for a sixth season of true-crime stories. Followed by the Season 29 premiere of On the Case With Paula Zahn (10/9c).
- America’s Culinary Cup (9:30/8:30c, CBS): The seven remaining chefs tackle high-tech kitchen techniques, showing their prowess with molecular gastronomy as they prepare multiple dishes over five hours.
ON THE STREAM:
- NBA Play-In Tournament (7:30 pm/ET, streaming on Prime Video): A second night of competition pits the Orlando Magic vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, with the winner earning a 7 seed, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs. the L.A. Clippers, where the loser is eliminated.
- The Testaments (streaming on Hulu): Agnes (Chase Infiniti) hosts a tea party at her home, more tense than festive as she and other “Greens” serve to show their potential as submissive wife material. Spilling the tea is a no-no.
- Balls Up (streaming on Prime Video): Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser star in an irreverent comedy as marketing execs whose condom sponsorship of the World Cup in Brazil sparks an international incident. They’ll be lucky to make it out of the country alive.
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa (streaming on Peacock): Alums from Season 7 of Love Island USA adjust to life and love back home in the reality-show spinoff’s second season.
- Million Dollar Secret (streaming on Netflix): The elaborate game of deception returns for a second season, where one of 14 guests at an exotic resort takes possession of a box containing $1 million. They can keep it if their ownership remains a secret for the duration of the game. Launching with three episodes.
- Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (streaming on Paramount+): The Sistas spinoff returns to close out its first season of romantic intrigue and turmoil.