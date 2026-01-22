It’s been nearly 25 years since JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) scrubbed in for the comedy Scrubs, and they’ll be doing it again in mere weeks as ABC revives the series for an all-new run.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, the network has unveiled several first-look photos from the premiere, teasing the return of familiar faces like the aforementioned besties, JD and Turk, along with Elliott (Sarah Chalke), Carla (Judy Reyes), and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). But there are plenty of newbies also set to scrub in for a shift as the show makes way for a new generation of medical workers.

The new photos offer a glimpse at the fresh faces that are stepping in alongside the vets who paved the way, and while we anxiously await Scrubs‘ return, we’re rounding up all of the must-see images.

Scroll down for a closer look at the new Scrubs and let us know if you plan to tune into the series when it arrives on ABC this winter.

Scrubs, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC