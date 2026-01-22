‘Scrubs’ First Look: Revival Teases Reunions & Fresh Newbies for Dr. Cox to Torment (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
'Scrubs'
It’s been nearly 25 years since JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) scrubbed in for the comedy Scrubs, and they’ll be doing it again in mere weeks as ABC revives the series for an all-new run.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, the network has unveiled several first-look photos from the premiere, teasing the return of familiar faces like the aforementioned besties, JD and Turk, along with Elliott (Sarah Chalke), Carla (Judy Reyes), and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). But there are plenty of newbies also set to scrub in for a shift as the show makes way for a new generation of medical workers.

The new photos offer a glimpse at the fresh faces that are stepping in alongside the vets who paved the way, and while we anxiously await Scrubs‘ return, we’re rounding up all of the must-see images.

Scroll down for a closer look at the new Scrubs and let us know if you plan to tune into the series when it arrives on ABC this winter.

Scrubs, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

JD and Turk try their classic “Eagle” move.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

The move doesn’t perform quiet as well as it once did though as the years get the better of the duo.

Zach Braff and Robert Maschio in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

JD has a run-in with “The Todd” (Robert Maschio) who is winding up to give him a painful high-five. His flame cap is proof that some things never change.

Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Elliott looks indifferent while sharing space with JD in a supply closet. But what does this mean for the on-again-off-again couple? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

JD can’t help but smile at Turk.

Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Judy Reyes in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Meanwhile, Turk has a moment at the desk with Elliott and Carla.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

JD and Turk take in the sights of Sacred Heart Hospital.

Ava Bunn, John C. McGinley, David Gridley, and Jacob Dudman in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Darko Sikman

Dr. Cox trains some newbies, played by Ava Bunn, David Gridley, and Jacob Dudman.

David Gridley, Jacob Dudman, and Ava Bunn in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Here’s an even closer look at them.

Layla Mohammadi and Amanda Morrow in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Layla Mohammadi and Amanda Morrow also join the mix as fresh faces at the hospital.

Vanessa Bayer in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bayer also steps in for the episode.

