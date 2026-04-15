What To Know Scrubs‘ finale left Dr. Cox’s fate uncertain after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

Should the revival return for more episodes? Sound off in our reader poll.

The Scrubs revival has come to an end… for now. The finale episode, “My Celebration,” made way for plenty of exciting returns, but also one major cliffhanger surrounding fan favorite Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). Warning: Spoilers for the Scrubs finale ahead!

As viewers learned in the penultimate episode, Dr. Cox was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes renal failure of the kidneys. While J.D. (Zach Braff) was optimistic about treating his mentor, the finale began with Dr. Cox avoiding tests that would determine how the treatment was working.

Dr. Cox admitted that he was nervous that he couldn’t cope with the results, especially if they weren’t good. Ultimately, J.D. wore Dr. Cox down and convinced him to do the tests, but the results weren’t as they’d hoped. The problem? Dr. Cox wanted to hide the results from Jordan (Christa Miller), who had been by his side since the diagnosis.

Admittedly, Dr. Cox wanted to have his emotional breakdown without weighing Jordan down, but when she learned the truth, she asked that he allow her to carry some of the weight during this challenging time. The episode concluded before resolving the ongoing medical crises, making us wonder, will the revival return for more?

Along with the Dr. Cox storyline, the final moments saw J.D. head to a bar with the interns to celebrate the wedding of a patient’s daughter, where different romantic connections were sparked, including one between J.D. and Rachel Bilson‘s new character. Could she make a comeback if the revival returns?

Only time will tell. In the meantime, let us know what you’d like to see next if the series returns by sounding off in the comments section below. And let your thoughts be heard in our reader poll regarding the revival’s return.

Scrubs, Streaming now, Hulu