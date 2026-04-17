What To Know Scrubs star John C. McGinley teases what could be next for Dr. Cox if the revival returns for another season at ABC.

Plus, he teases a role reversal for his character and Zach Braff’s J.D. as they deal with Cox’s autoimmune disease.

Scrubs‘ revival season may be over, but the hope for more of Sacred Heart Hospital’s favorite docs remains as star John C. McGinley shares what could be next for Dr. Cox, should the series return.

As fans of the series will recall, Dr. Cox was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder in the penultimate episode, and the finale revealed that the treatment he’d started wasn’t having the desired effect. The episode concluded with J.D. (Zach Braff) planning to readjust his approach with his mentor, with the support of Jordan (Christa Miller) by Cox’s side.

But things were left a little uncertain, making us wonder what could be next? ABC has yet to renew the revival for a new season, but McGinley is offering some insight following the health scare for his character.

“I think because of scheduling last year, because we were shooting Rooster on the Warner [Bros.] lot, and Scrubs was up in Vancouver, I was handcuffed a little bit in the most glorious way, of being able to get up to Vancouver as much as we would have liked to,” he shared.

In other words, there would have been more of Dr. Cox in Scrubs this past season if he’d been more available schedule-wise, but he was busy on Bill Lawrence‘s other TV comedy, Rooster, which is airing on HBO.

“I think that will be different this year, but what’s really interesting about Cox migrating from mentor to patient, that’s a whole different vibe, and so to bring him back in the hospital as a guy who was the teacher and is now being taken care of by the caregivers? That’s so delicious, and writers can write that, that’s a nuanced conflict, and I think that’s what we’re in the position to do,” McGinley teases.

As far as his vision for the yet-to-be-ordered next season of Scrubs, McGinley adds, “I think Cox will… my hope is, and I’ve been told, Cox will be much more in Season 2, but he’ll be in it as a patient.” Translation? Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster.

Let us know if you’d like to see more of McGinley as Dr. Cox in Scrubs if the comedy returns for more laughs at ABC, and stay tuned for updates on a potential renewal.

Scrubs, Streaming now, Hulu