What To Know Season 24 of American Idol premiered with the first round of auditions from Nashville.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie decided which contestants would receive Golden Tickets to Hollywood Week.

The night ended with a performance from Khloe Grace, who shared a story and sang a song that made Underwood cry.

Another season of American Idol is officially underway! The show returned on Monday, January 26, with the first round of auditions from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had tough decisions to make as they heard aspiring singers perform for their shot at moving on to Hollywood Week.

As always, the auditions brought some emotional stories and some insane talent. One contestant had Underwood flustered, while another left her in tears, and Bryan was already doling out some invaluable advice to the artists.

Lucas Leon

When Lucas Leon first stepped into the room, Bryan couldn’t get over how much he looked like his teenage son, Bo. The 17-year-old then sang an original song called “Fall in Love Someday.”

The judges were mesmerized as Lucas performed. “It’s like you’re baby-faced and adorable, but there’s this odd, awesome maturity,” Underwood gushed. “I feel like you could go pretty far in this competition.” Richie called Lucas “pure, honest, and very talented.”

Meanwhile, Bryan pointed out that Lucas is doing “really great stuff” at such a younger age. “You have it all, so thank you for bringing your butt down here to us.” All three judges gave Lucas yeses to move on to Hollywood Week.

Keyla Richardson

Keyla Richardson admittedly never believed in herself as a singer. The music teacher and single mother showed up to the audition with a performance of “Glitter in the Air” by Pink.

The judges were a bit at a loss for words at first. “If there’s one thing I could tell you, it’s that, sometimes, just let it breathe a little bit, you know?” Underwood advised. Richie agreed. Bryan then put Keyla to the test by coaching her through singing the chorus.

“That’s so pretty,” he told her afterwards. At that point, Keyla’s son came into the room and won the judges over. “Did you hear your mom?” Underwood asked. “Did you hear how great she did? We love her.”

Bryan had tears in his eyes at that point. “When you felt confident, the way you just sang that with confidence, you have a voice that will make people stop in their tracks,” he said. All three judges said yes to Keyla, and Bryan noted afterwards, “That may have been one of my favorite moments I’ve ever had on this show.”

Jayson Arendt

Jayson Arendt is a member of the Texas Tailgaters, a team in the Banana Balla league that plays against the Savannah Bananas. He brought his teammates along with him for some fun before he auditioned with Chris Stapleton‘s “Fire Away.”

“You’ve got a nice voice,” Richie confirmed. “You’ve got a distinguishable voice, and we don’t have anything like that yet.” Underwood was somewhat flustered and unable to gather her thoughts at first, with Bryan joking that it was because one of Jayson’s teammates was shirtless.

“If you do end up going forward, it’s just taking this part of you seriously,” Underwood warned. “You guys are obviously so much fun, I love it, but I want to feel you emote. I want to hear more.” Bryan agreed, urging Jayson to not be afraid to “calm it down” when he’s singing sometimes.

Despite some constructive criticism, all three judges said yes to Jayson.

Daniel Stallworth

Daniel Stallworth played piano while performing “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey. The music teacher said he was auditioning in order to show his students that they should never give up.

“Your students are gonna hail you as the greatest thing to ever show up in their lives,” Bryan said, while Underwood noted, “My cheeks hurt because I’m smiling so much.”

Daniel got unanimous yeses to move on to Hollywood Week.

Tate Emmons

Tate Emmons had a familiar face by his side when he walked into his audition: Season 23 finalist Breanna Nix! Nix’s uncle is Tate’s vocal coach, so she came to support him with his audition of “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake.

The judges were unsure about what to do with Tate. “I think guitar, you’re perfect, but vocally, it does really feel even a little younger than 15 to me, which is a predicament,” Bryan admitted. Richie said he could “understand” why Nix fell in love with Tate, but was worried it might be too soon to throw him into this.

“All our mama and daddy hearts look at you and say, ‘Do we wreck this kid by feeding him to the entertainment industry?'” Underwood added.

Nix begged the judges to give Tate a chance, and Underwood caved. “An environment like this could be very beneficial to you,” she said. “This is school. I’m gonna say yes.”

However, Richie and Bryan did not think Tate was ready. They urged him to come back with a couple more years of experience. Tate did not get enough yeses to move through to Hollywood Week.

Jesse Findling

Next to audition was college student Jesse Findling, who struggled with a stutter throughout his life and used singing as a way to cope. He performed “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, a song he always sings with his brother, who also stutters.

“I don’t think I blinked one time,” Bryan praised. “You’re a real singer. I’m really proud of you. I love this show because we get to meet kids like you.”

Underwood told Jesse that he has a “beautiful voice,” and praised him for also being “in the song emotionally.” Richie agreed with his fellow judges, telling Jesse, “You don’t have a problem. Only thing wrong with you is you gotta figure out how you’re gonna navigate this career.”

All three judges said yes to Jesse Findling.

Ricky Boyce

For his audition performance, Ricky Boyce sang “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which also impressed the judges.

“That’s your wheelhouse,” Underwood assured him. “That kind of southern rock thing. I’m a yes.”

Richie and Bryan were in agreement with Underwood, and Ricky received three yeses for Hollywood Week.

Jacquie Lee

Jacquie Lee, who actually finished as the runner-up on The Voice back in Season 5, performed a powerful rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” by Annie Lennox.

“You have a bring-the-house-down voice,” Richie raved. “It’s a yes for me.”

Underwood and Bryan did not hesitate in their agreement, giving Jacquie her three yeses for Hollywood Week.

Genevieve Heyward

The judges gave Genevieve Heyward a standing ovation when she sang “Magic Man” by Heart, which is no easy feat.

“That’s a tall order right there,” Underwood said. “You made it your own. You weren’t trying to emulate, you even changed the melody a little bit. You have this cool rasp at the top of your voice. I wanna hear more.”

Bryan warned Genevieve that she’s going to “still have to push even more with some of the singers we have, but you did well.” Richie concluded, “You got the tools to do pretty much whatever you want to do. Don’t think. Just let your voice do what it’s supposed to do.”

All three judges ended up giving Genevieve yeses.

Brock Ryne

Brock Ryne hit the audition room with a performance of “Sherry” by Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons.

“That’s not an easy one to pull off,” Richie said. “I like the Frankie, but I’m looking for your identity.”

Underwood noted that Brock has a very specific lane that he fits in perfectly. However, it didn’t work for this particular show. “In the context of American Idol, that’s just not what this is,” she said. “So it’s a no for this, but a yes for you, and just keep being awesome.”

Brock did not get the go-ahead for Hollywood Week.

Jewels

Jewels brought her unique personality (and different talking voices) to the judges, then sang “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan.

Underwood gave Jewels a yes, telling her she “deserves a shot” to sing bigger notes in the future. However, Jewels did not move through to Hollywood Week, receiving nos from the other judges.

Josiah Dyer

For his audition, Josiah Dyer sang “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.”

The judges didn’t quite think it was time for Josiah to move forward. “You have a great voice, but you’re in a deal where you want to do the Elvis stuff,” Bryan explained. “Sometimes people that are a little left of center, you have to maybe work on them on the fly.”

Underwood added, “We’re picking on you right now because you have something. Come back and show us who you are, and I guarantee you will leave with a Golden Ticket. But it’s a no right now.”

Brooks

Brooks was a bit nervous when he came to the audition, as he’d never really sang in front of anyone before. He performed “Your Place at My Place” for his audition.

“I just want to hear more!” Bryan told him. “No matter what you sing, it’s going to be beautifully unique.”

Underwood agreed. “Everybody kind of sounds like somebody else or is emulating someone else, so when you meet somebody where you’re a unicorn, it’s one of one, it’s really cool!” Richie also praised Brooks’ “unique style” and said he hadn’t ever heard a voice like his.

All three judges gave yeses to Brooks.

Lainey Grace

Lainey Grace auditioned with the song “Honest” by Kyndal Insteep, who just so happened to be the next person in line to audition. Kyndal couldn’t believe what she was hearing as she listened from outside the door.

“Minus the concentration of trying to play piano, you have some vocal chops,” Richie said. Underwood told Lainey that she has “a lot of potential,” but noted that she was doing “a lot of timid things” throughout the performance.

“Everything about you is 16, but you have a tone and a sound in your voice that’s really undeniable,” Bryan admitted. “You are by no means ready for this, but I don’t think I can fight the urge. I think I have to tell her yes.”

Underwood said it was a “not quite yet” for her, which meant that the decision was in Richie’s hands, and he was having a tough time. The judges brought Kyndal into the audition room, giving Lainey a chance to sing with the songwriter, and without the piano.

“I’m debating if you have the master of it yet,” Richie explained. “I have Luke’s heart, but I’m telling you, come back to see us. It’s a no for me this time, but it was very inspiring.”

Unfortunately, that meant that Lainey will not be moving on to Hollywood Week.

Kyndal Inskeep

Kyndal then had her own chance to audition with another original song called “Prayer of a Trying Daughter.” The judges were blown away.

“You’ve got some stuff!” Underwood told her. “I like the song. I love your voice. I felt like we were in your world, when things kind of took off, and you’re hitting those notes…”

Richie praised Kyndal for “exploring who [she is]” in her songwriting. “You’ve got artist written all over you, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

It was a yes from all three judges, sending Kyndal to the next round.

Bryant Thomas

Coming to the American Idol audition was a huge move for Bryant Thomas, who had gone viral for singing in the shower in the background of his girlfriend’s social media videos, but never showed his face in any of the clips. He sang Phil Collins‘ “Against All Odds,” and continued to hide his face by performing from behind a pillar.

It wasn’t until the end of the song that Bryant came forward and showed himself to the judges and viewers.

“Your voice is outrageous,” Underwood gushed. “It’s incredible, it really is. Even over there behind a pillar. You can just feel so much emotion and life in your voice. Well done.”

Richie told Bryant that he has “star power vocals,” while Bryan praised his “really soulful voice,” and all three judges said yes to send Bryant to Hollywood Week. He then got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Alyona, who said yes!

Khloe Grace

The final audition of the night was Khloe Grace, who was introduced to the judges by Heather Wyatt, the mother of Aubreigh Wyatt, a 13-year-old girl who died by suicide in 2023. Khloe heard Aubreigh’s story online and wrote the song “Forever 13,” which Heather heard and was very touched by. Khloe performed the song for her audition, which was also the first time she met Heather in person.

“I feel like the maturity you possess is quite incredible,” Underwood told the teenager. She fought back tears as she continued, “The way you had your heart broken for someone you didn’t even know, took that, and basically said that something positive is going to come out of it and to potentially even think about all the people that hear that and see you and hear this story and maybe decide to change their mind about something … it’s pretty incredible.”

Bryan praised Khloe’s abilities as a singer and songwriter, as well as “someone who can really do a lot of good in this world.”

It was a no-brainer that all three judges said yes for Khloe to make it to Hollywood Week.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.