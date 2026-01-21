‘American Idol’: Contestant With Stutter Jesse Findling Wows Judges

What To Know Jesse Findling, a 19-year-old contestant with a lifelong stutter, delivered an emotional performance on American Idol that earned a standing ovation.

An American Idol contestant with a stutter wowed judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood with an emotional performance that earned him a standing ovation.

In a sneak peek from the 24th season, which premieres on Monday, January 26, 19-year-old college student Jesse Findling opened up about his lifelong stutter and revealed how singing became his escape.

“I have had a stutter ever since I was little,” Findling explained in his pre-audition reel. “It’s something that I’ve struggled with since elementary school. That was something embarrassing for me, something that I really had a hard time with. I wouldn’t raise my hand in school, and it was just something that made me feel alone.”

However, he found freedom in music, explaining, “Singing has always felt freeing for me because when I sing, I don’t stutter. When I sing, it is a way for me to express myself in a way where I don’t have to worry about being embarrassed at what people would think or that somebody would laugh.”

Standing in front of the judges, Findling said how earning a golden ticket “would mean that everything that I’ve struggled with in the past has all led me here. I can do whatever I want if I work hard.”

He continued, “I’ve come a long way with it, and it doesn’t hold me back. Me and my brother sing with each other, and he also has a stutter, so it’s really special when we sing together.”

The song he picked to perform was “In The Stars” by Benson Boone, which he said he and his brother sing together all the time. “I am going to be thinking of him while singing it,” Findling added.

Findling then launched into a stunning performance packed with strong vocals and heavy emotion. By the time he was finished, he had all three judges up on their feet.

“I don’t think I blinked one time. You’re a real singer,” Bryan told the young singer. “I’m really proud of you. I love this show because we get to meet kids like you.”

Underwood was also impressed, saying, “Your voice is beautiful. You have a beautiful tone. We could understand everything you were singing and you were in the song emotionally, which just took us right there with you.”

“Problem? What problem? You don’t have a problem,” Richie added. “The only thing wrong with you is you have to figure out how you’re gonna navigate this career.”

With that, all three judges gave Findling a “yes,” sending him through to Hollywood Week.

After his family joined him to celebrate, Findling said, “When I was singing that song, I was thinking of younger me, who wouldn’t speak in class, who was scared of what people thought of him and the fact that I got this is just proof that everything’s working out how it should. I’m going to Hollywood Week!”

Findling also commented on the YouTube video of his audition, writing, “Forever grateful! Thank you for taking the time to watch my audition, this is just the beginning ♥️.”