‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Shares Rare Pic of Son Duff for His 24th Birthday

What To Know Lara Spencer took to social media to wish her son, Duff, a Happy 24th Birthday.

Spencer shares her two kids with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer.

Spencer celebrated her son’s birthday after attending the wedding of her Good Morning America colleague Will Reeve over the weekend.

Shortly after celebrating Will Reeve‘s wedding, Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer celebrated something much closer to home.

The TV host took to Instagram on Thursday, January 22, to wish her son, Duff, a Happy 24th Birthday. “Let’s raise a glass to my Duff who made me a mom 24 years ago today!!!!!” Spencer wrote alongside a recent snap of herself and Duff, as well as a throwback pic from Duff’s childhood. “I love you so much-my boy with the smiling eyes. ❤️. Wishing you the happiest birthday and a wonderful year ahead.”

Spencer shares her son and her 22-year-old daughter, Katharine, with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. The pair were married from 2000 to 2015. Spencer began dating her now-husband, Richard McVey, in 2016, and the couple tied the knot two years later.

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments of Spencer’s post with their own birthday messages for Duff. Deborah Roberts commented a champagne glass emoji, while Cameron Mathison left several red hearts.

“You both look like you just turned 23. 🙃 Happy Birthday !!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Happy birthday to your handsome boy, Duff 🎂 🎉🎈❤️.” Someone else shared, “Happy birthday to Duff!!🎉🎉🎉Looks like someone I know!!!🥰.”

A different user commented, “He sure looks like his Momma!” A separate person posted, “I thought this was your daughter-you look 18 here! And he looks like you! HBD.”

Spencer’s post marks a rare appearance from Duff on her Instagram page, as she does not frequently post about her kids via social media. Back in May 2025, Spencer shared several photos from Duff’s college graduation via Instagram, including a sweet family photo of herself, Duff, Katharine, and Haffenreffer.

“Congrats Duff!!! We are so proud of you!! Thank you SMU and Cox and SAE for the BEST four years,” she captioned the post. “We will forever be grateful. #ponyup #thehilltop #smu.” (Duff graduated from Southern Methodist University’s School of Business.)

While Spencer appeared on the Friday, January 23, episode of GMA, she started the week in Miami after attending Reeve’s wedding to his now-wife, Amanda Dubin, on Saturday, January 17.

“Kickoff to the most precious and perfect wedding. Congratulations Will and Amanda. We love you guys so much,” she captioned a Sunday, January 18, Instagram pic of herself, McVey, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, and Roberts’ wife, Amber Laign, before the wedding.

She shared more photos from the romantic event in a Monday, January 19, Instagram post, writing, “A joyous day celebrating the beautiful love story of @willreeve_ and @amandadubin. Still smiling…..”

