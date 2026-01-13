‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Shares Exciting Update About New Show

What To Know Lara Spencer shared an update on when her new series, That Thrifting Show, will premiere on Freeform and Hulu.

The series will see pairs of designers compete to decorate identical spaces using only thrifted items.

Spencer famously hosted HGTV’s Flea Market Flip from 2012 to 2019.

Lara Spencer‘s new design competition series, That Thrifting Show, will be hitting the small screen sooner than later.

The Good Morning America host dropped exciting news about the upcoming Freeform and Hulu series via Instagram on Monday, January 12. “My new Thrifting/design competition show launches in 2 months on @freeform and @hulu (cannot wait and think you will LOVE ‘That Thrifting Show’),” Spencer revealed. (The show’s exact premiere date has not been announced.)

Spencer went on to add that thrift shopping is something she does “in real life every week with my design partner Lisa-hunting for gorgeous treasures for our booth LeTigre Collection at @fairfieldcountyantiquedesign. 50 separate design/antique dealers open 7 days a week.”

Spencer’s post featured several snaps of her latest thrifting finds, including ornate vases and lamps, vintage armchairs, fun wall art, table decor, and more.

Fans are just as excited about the new series. “So excited to watch!! Love this mirror and horse ❤️,” one person wrote underneath the post. Another added, “Sooo awesome! Can’t wait for the show!”

“We are seated and ready,” someone else shared. A different user posted, “Can’t wait! Thrifting is my favorite hobby!” Another fan remarked, “Miss Flea Market Flip so much, can’t wait for this new show, Lara!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Spencer (@lara.spencer)

Spencer famously hosted all 14 seasons of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, which ran from 2012 to 2019. The show saw competitors transform and resell flea market finds. Whoever scored the biggest profit for their work was crowned the episode’s winner and earned a cash prize.

Spencer first hinted at a new thrifting series back in July 2025. “If you’re wondering what I’m doing with all of this stuff, stay tuned! New project coming,” she said in an Instagram Story video while loading new thrifting goods into her car. “And all I’ll say is if you liked Flea Market Flip, you’re gonna be very happy.”

The series, titled That Thrifting Show, was officially announced in September 2025. “In the 12-episode series, vintage design expert Lara Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms,” the show’s description reads. “With limited time and budget, teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s style and sustainability in a race against the clock.”

Spencer, who will executive produce and host, said in a statement at the time, “It is so meaningful to share my childhood love of thrifting and celebrate this new generation’s passion for sustainable design. As you will see on That Thrifting Show, there are so many incredible treasures out there, just waiting to be reimagined and given a new life. To see the rooms these designers create with their thrifted finds is aspirational and simply amazing.”

That Thrifting Show, 2026, Freeform/Hulu

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, ABC