‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $7,000 After Listening to His Dad

A The Price Is Right contestant won $7,000 after listening to his dad in the audience. He had the chance to win a car, but the money wound up being the better option.

Robert Gardner Jr. won the sixth item up for bid on January 22. The items were Mint professional hair tools, which included 12 pieces, and a vanity with a lighted mirror and five drawers.

He bid $1,200 on it, but that was not the highest bid. Opponent, Alexis, bid $1,500. However, she was over as the actual retail price was $1,398, meaning Gardner won.

The game show contestant came to the stage to play Gas Money. The game allows the contestant to go home with a car or money. Five different prices sat on a board. Behind four of them were money amounts that totaled $10,000. Behind the fifth one was the word “car.” If the game is played perfectly, both the car and money can be won.

However, the car price has to be the last price picked. If it is picked before the last one, the contestant loses. They can also choose to drop out at any time and take the money they have already won.

Gardner started with $22,179. He won $2,000. The Price Is Right contestant then chose $23,380. Behind that price was $4,000, giving him $6,000.

Before going for the third price, host Drew Carey asked, “What does your dad say?” Gardner looked to his dad in the audience, who told him to pick $26,945.

“Going by his dad,” the host said. The car had $1,000 behind it, making his total $7,000.

After winning that amount, he looked to his dad and said, “That’s it.” Gardner chose to walk away with $7,000.

“That’s a win!” he said.

The two prices that were left were $25,745 and $24,540. Carey and model Rachel Reynolds flipped the cards around, and the car was on $25,745.

“I would have picked that one,” Gardner said, pointing to the car card. “That’s a good thing. I would have went with 25.”

“A great father/son interaction,” a YouTube user said.

“Robert did the right thing! He would’ve lost everything with his next pick. Hey, $7,000 in gas money for him and his father!” another wrote.

Garnder did not make it to the Showcase, having only spun a .35 on the wheel.