‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car After Changing Answer on Second Chance

'The Price Is Right' contestant Lauren Korosec playing Line 'Em Up on January 21, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant changed their answer at the last minute after being given another chance to win a car. The one number change caused them to lose out on taking home a car.

Lauren Korosec bid $2,350 on Cressi snorkeling gear, which included his and hers wetsuits, masks, snorkels, BCDs, regulator, octopus, and fins. She had the highest bid and won since the actual retail price was $2,659.

The game show contestant then made her way to the stage to play Line ‘Em Up for a 2025 Nissan Kicks Play with splash guards, door sill plates, and a center armrest with storage. The game was simple. After being shown the price of three small prizes — a camera, a sound machine, and a picnic set— Korosec had to figure out the price of the car.

She was given the first and the last, which were two and five. Korosec had to guess the other three numbers from the numbers in the prices of the three smaller items. The camera was $635. The sound machine was $45. The picnic set was $796.

The Price Is Right contestant just had to slide the numbers to line up with the other two.

After listening to her friend in the audience, Korosec chose $25,475. She was wrong, and it was revealed that she had none of the numbers correct.

“That’s kind of good news because all of these are wrong, so there’s no guesswork,” host Drew Carey said.

Korosec originally had the price at $23,595. When she consulted with the audience, she changed her answer to $26,565 and locked in the price.

Model James O’Halloran revealed the price to be $23,595. The contestant threw her hands in her hair and wore a shocked expression.

“Ohhhh! you had it for a second,” Carey said.

Korosec first spun a .45 and .95 on the Showcase Showdown, totaling 1.30, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

“Lauren! You had the 9!” one YouTube user said.

“So close,” said another.

If she had switched the 6 upside down, she would’ve had it,” another joked. 

