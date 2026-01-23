Since My Lottery Dream Home premiered in 2015, HGTV fans have been getting to know David Bromstad. He’s taken them along on his personal journey, while also helping lottery winners find new properties on his HGTV show.

Bromstad recently gave fans insight into his life like never before when he opened up about his addiction struggles and mental health journey. But where does he stand today? Scroll down for everything we know about Bromstad’s rehab stint, sobriety, and more.

Why did David Bromstad go to rehab?

Bromstad went to rehab after turning to “substances” amid renovating his home in Florida. A massive storm derailed the progress he made on the renovation, and he ultimately had to demo it down to studs due to fear of mold.

The stress of the situation led Bromstad to get into “some unhealthy behaviors,” he revealed in his December 2025 special, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending. Bromstad cited realizing that he had not dealt with childhood trauma, specifically, being bullied as a teenager, as a catalyst for his desire to change his life.

“My childhood fantasy, my house, [was now] broken, like me,” he explained in the special. He ended up pausing construction on the home to check himself into treatment.

Bromstad told TV Insider that he’s “had really hard times in [his] existence.” He added, “I am innately a bright and shiny person, and that version of myself came from past childhood traumas, and that version of myself saved me back then. It got me the job at HGTV, it has propelled so many unique and beautiful versions of myself, until it started to destroy me. Because it’s unsustainable for someone to be that authentically happy. You can’t have the bright and shining times without the darkness.”

Is David Bromstad sober?

Yes, Bromstad is sober today. He first revealed his sobriety in an August 2023 Instagram post while celebrating his 50th birthday. “Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live,” he wrote.

He made the post after pausing his home construction, completing treatment, and taking a trip to Norway, where he climbed the steep Reinenbringen mountain. “The climb was unique, challenging and one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my personal life,” Bromstad shared.

Throughout his journey, Bromstad has always turned to his craft as an interior designer to ground him. “Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that’s always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent,” he told TV Insider.

Has David Bromstad had any other health issues?

Bromstad doesn’t have any other known health issues, although he did worry fans in May 2025 when he posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story with an oxygen tube inserted into his nose. The photo had no text to add context to what was going on.

The HGTV star saw the concerned comments, though, and followed up the post with another Instagram Story the following day, where he explained, “U guys are weird and sweet. I was in a hyperbaric chamber getting my cells oxygenated and yummy!!!”

Per the Mayo Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy “increases delivery of oxygen to the body by providing pure oxygen in an enclosed space with higher than normal air pressure.” The goal of using a hyperbaric chamber is to “get more oxygen to tissues damaged by disease, injury or other factors.”

