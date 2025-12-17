What To Know David Bromstad’s new HGTV special documents his four-year journey renovating his Central Florida home.

Bromstad opens up about his battles with substance abuse, childhood trauma, and mental health.

He credits his work and the support of HGTV for helping him heal, and expresses pride in providing LGBTQIA+ representation.

David Bromstad has helped clients over 18 seasons of his hit show My Lottery Dream Home. Now the popular HGTV personality is turning cameras fully toward him for his candid special My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending. The hour premiering December 19 follows the fun-loving designer on his fairytale-inspired renovation of his new home in Central Florida. Initial plans were put in place to transform the kitchen and add an extension with a main bedroom, walk-in closet and theater.

Things took a turn where storms caused the house to flood, which left the 52-year-old to essentially demo the house to studs and eradicate mold. The mental, physical, and financial strain took its toll. He paused the project for a year, deciding to do work on himself. During that period, a trip to Norway within his ancestral homeland provided inspiration for more personal choices. After four years and several setbacks, Bromstad finally saw the vision realized.

We caught up with Bromstad about the evolving nature of the project and opening up about his struggles through a dark time.

What was it like reliving your journey over four years through this special? Including everything that happened into an hour with commercials surely wasn’t easy!

David Bromstad: In all honesty, this journey has been so healing. Showing up for myself in every way possible is new for me. So, telling my story and going deep was a privilege. And you’re right it was not easy, but it was needed. It’s so easy to take the most important things that are tough and place them aside or behind. What I’ve learned is not to take those tough times and hide them but celebrate them and honor them.

Talk about the challenges you faced after the water damage, including how much financial stress you were under to keep going. How many times during the process were you close to cutting the property loose?

Either when things were the most difficult and challenging financially, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, and physically I knew that I never wanted to part from this incredible property. It was because of this property and the will to want to create in it, the house saved my life. As an artist and a creator having the outlet of designing, my house was the one thing that was keeping me going. This isn’t the first time art has saved my life. Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that’s always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent.

You open up in the special about past substance abuse, childhood trauma, and your mental health during a dark period. What did it mean for you to open up the way you do?

It was important for me to open up about the reality of my life. I have a very blessed and incredible life, and I do know this. But it doesn’t negate the fact that I’ve had really hard times in my existence. I only allowed people to see the bright and shiny parts of me because that was all I was willing to accept from myself. So, to tell my honest and unapologetically unique story has been something I’ve been looking forward to, but I didn’t want to rush it, and I wanted it to be at the right time.

I think it’s important for people to understand that I’m human, that I struggle, that I am innately a bright and shiny person. And that version of myself came from past childhood traumas, and that version of myself saved me back then. It got me the job on HGTV, it has propelled so many unique and beautiful versions of myself, until it started to destroy me. Because it’s unsustainable for someone to be that authentically happy. You can’t have the bright and shining times without the darkness. I don’t push away the darkness. I bring it in because I know the darkness only makes my bright and shiny parts shine that much bigger.

How is it for you to have the support of HGTV to really tell your story on such a deeply personal level?

HGTV has always been my biggest champion. They celebrated me being gay when I didn’t even celebrate it myself. I got onto television when gay was still new to the media. There wasn’t a lot of representation that was real. It was because of HGTV that I was able to accept that version of myself that there was nothing to be ashamed of. And for them to wrap their arms around me during this very real time of my life has been such a blessing. HGTV always continues to surprise me with the encouragement of authenticity, even when it isn’t pretty.

Take me through that day you were finally able to show the fairy tale ending become a reality with your family and friends? Looked like lots of tears shed.

It was probably the most incredible day that I’ve had in my adult life. There were so many emotions that were at the surface, and I was so grateful that I was able to access those emotions because it was perfect. Sharing this with my friends and family was the entire point of me building his house. This house is big. It’s way too big for one person. But I didn’t build this just for myself, I built this to share it with my friends and family. I’ve always been there through the tough times and through the good of course. It was an honor to share this moment with them.

What did you take from this experience? Do you find going through the building and design process impacted your approach with clients?

The experience design-wise and through a professional lens has altered how I approach and will approach my future clients. They always say not to emotionally invest in your home or emotionally buy your house. And I’ve thrown that concept out the window because I think it’s garbage. If there’s one thing you should emotionally invest in it’s your home. That’s where you live. That’s where you breathe. That’s where you sleep, that’s where you create great memories. And if you’re buying your house because you’re going to resell it in the future that’s fine. But if you want to make a house into a home then it’s okay to have some emotional skin in the game!

How would you describe what the house looks like now for the holidays? Any big holiday entertaining plans?

Oh my God!! My house right now looks like a pink Christmas Wonderland! I have 160 trees inside! It’s delicious, gorgeous, and yummy. There is a tree in every walkway! I’ve closed off doorways to put up more trees. Every inch has been sprayed with greenery and flocks of lights. It’s my best Christmas work ever. It’s a fantasy for sure.



What are your thoughts on the longevity of the “My Lottery Dream Home” franchise and providing LGBTQIA+ representation within the home improvement design space on television for so long?

I’m always blown away that I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years. I never went into television thinking that I was going to last more than a year or even fulfill my first contract which was for three years. Now I am approaching my 20th year and being able to represent my community has been one of my biggest honors in my life. I’m just me. I’m no actor. What you see on screen is what you get in person. So to be celebrated for this long doesn’t feel real and I’m very grateful.

What are your hopes for the future of the show? Anything you want to tease in upcoming episodes?

I love my show! I never thought that my biggest success in life would be a real estate show. I’m an artist. I’m a creator. I build things and create beautiful interiors. So, I thought I would be well known for that. But MLDH goes beyond real estate. The stories that we tell are real and they are sometimes tough. We’ve had a lot of inheritances and that comes with someone having to pass away to receive that inheritance and that is not easy. This last season there has been a lot of inheritances, and so the tone of the show is still upbeat and still beautiful and still wonderful, but it honors those tender moments. And I’m so proud to be telling their story!

