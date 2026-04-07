‘My Lottery Dream Home’: David Bromstad Catches Clients in Bathtub Romp

What To Know David Bromstad was surprised on a recent episode of My Lottery Dream Home when he caught his clients in the bathtub.

The humorous moment, shared on HGTV’s Instagram, sparked a wave of fan reactions.

Bromstad also delighted fans on Easter by posting a playful shirtless selfie with bunny ears.

My Lottery Dream Home star David Bromstad got a surprise on a recent episode of the hit HGTV show when he stumbled upon his clients having an intimate moment in the bathtub when they thought the cameras had stopped filming.

In a clip shared on the official HGTV Instagram page, Bromstad was seen approaching the bathroom, where his two clients were sitting in the bathtub together, fully clothed. “What happens when clients think the cameras aren’t rolling,” the caption read.

Bromstad peered around the doorframe and caught the couple in the act. His jaw dropped, and he threw up his hands, jokingly saying, “I quit” before walking away.

“I guess it’s safe to say that tub is too small for their needs,” the post’s caption noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions to the funny moment, with one Instagram user writing, “The look on [Bromstad’s] face was the best!”

“Omg rewatched , laughing uncontrollably,” said another.

“David your reaction was hilarious!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “I have NEVER seen @bromco at a loss for words, and that face.”

“Don’t see David speechless too often!” one fan quipped.

“Omg LMAO David!!!! Your quip was dead on. Hilarious and adorable,” said another.

“So funny , Oh David your face !” another wrote.

Bromstad also gave fans a treat on Easter Sunday, sharing a shirtless selfie while wearing a pair of bunny ears. “Happy Easter my yummy bunnies,” the beloved designer wrote alongside the pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bromstad (@bromco)

“Telling my kids this is Bad Bunny,” one Instagram commenter joked.

“You are everything!!” wrote another.

“Happy Easter David, you always make me smile,” another added.

Another wrote, “You’re a cutie pie David. Happy Easter.”

“You are adorable!” said one fan.

“Happy Easter to a very yummy bunny,” added another.

“You look delicious!!!!” another said.

My Lotter Dream Home is set to return with new episodes in May. In addition, Bromstad will appear on a “special crossover finale episode” of Zillow Gone Wild with host Jack McBrayer.