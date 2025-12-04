HGTV Fans Notice Difference in David Bromstad’s On & Off-Screen Appearance

What To Know Fans have noticed that David Bromstad’s small face tattoos, visible on his social media, are never shown during his appearances on HGTV shows.

Speculation suggests that HGTV may require Bromstad to cover the tattoos with makeup for various reasons.

Bromstad, a longtime HGTV personality and host of My Lottery Dream Home, will showcase his own home’s renovation in a special airing December 19.

David Bromstad is no stranger to showing off his tattoos on TV, but there are two tattoos fans have noticed that don’t make an appearance on the small screen.

“David Bromstad, the fabulous host of My Lottery Dream [Home], is not shy about showing off his many tattoos across his body,” one person wrote in a Thursday, December 4, Reddit thread. “However his face tattoos, a small heart and a lightning bolt beside his right eye, are never shown on the show. Why is this?”

The user went on to question, “Has he had them removed? They seem to be there on some recent Instagram photos. Are the temporary tattoos? Again, they seem to always be in the same place when they show up on his photos. Or does HGTV make him cover them up with makeup for the show? If so why? He is so spangled with other tattoos, why would a couple of small ones beside his eye be a problem?”

Bromstad shared his first Instagram picture of his face tattoos back in 2020, and the tattoos have since appeared on his social media feed several times. The small heart and lightning bolt were on full display in an August 2023 post Bromstad shared for his 50th birthday. A November 2024 Instagram pic of Bromstad attending an Orlando Pride soccer game also features the tattoos, as does his Instagram profile pic.

“I had to search his IG after this post. It seems that the face tattoos are real and he also sometimes covers them for his own account,” a different Reddit user wrote in the thread. “My guess is that they do ask him to cover them.”

Another person theorized, “I think it’s probably mostly about the heavy makeup needed for tv lighting. Its got to be hard to work around two small tattoos, so they work over them. And while the tattoos are small and quite cute, i just don’t think face tattoos are in line with HGTVs brand.”

Someone else shared, “It would not shock me if producers or whoever is involved has approached him and told him to use makeup and cover some of these up when he does the filming for the shows.”

Bromstad has appeared on HGTV for nearly two decades, having won Season 1 of HGTV Design Star in 2006. His victory led to the premiere of his own design show, Color Splash, which ran for 11 seasons from 2007 to 2013.

Bromstad has remained an HGTV staple, having appeared on shows such as Bang for Your Buck, Beach Flip, Rock the Block, Brother vs. Brother, and House Hunters. He has also served as the host of My Lottery Dream Home since 2015.

Later this month, Bromstad will give viewers an inside look at his home’s magical renovation on the one-hour special, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending. “I’ve spent 18 seasons of My Lottery Dream Home making my winners happy,” Bromstad says in a sneak peek of the special, which TV Insider exclusively shared last month. “Now, it’s my turn. This is the story of my forever home.”

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, Premiere, December 19, 9/8c, HGTV