Will ‘Today With Jenna & Sheinelle’ Air During The Winter Olympics?

Jenna Bush Hager revealed she will not travel to Italy for the global sporting event.

The fourth hour of Today previously went on hiatus during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are just around the corner, which means some programming changes may be heading to Today.

NBC will air coverage of the Olympics beginning with the Opening Ceremony on February 6. While the show will shift much of its coverage to Olympics content, it’s unknown whether Today With Jenna & Sheinelle will continue to air during the Games.

If the show were to follow the network’s programming from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Jenna & Sheinelle will likely be on hiatus for the duration of the Games. The fourth hour of Today previously went off the air during the last Olympics, as former cohost Hoda Kotb was among the group of Today hosts who traveled to France for the event. The show aired its last episode in July 2024 before returning the following month for Kotb’s special 60th birthday celebration episode.

Kotb exited her longtime hosting role on Today in January 2025. Sheinelle Jones was announced as Bush Hager’s new cohost in December 2025, and the fourth hour of Today relaunched as Jenna & Sheinelle on January 12.

Given that Kotb is no longer on the show, it’s possible that Jenna & Sheinelle could continue to air during the Olympics. Not to mention, Bush Hager has already revealed that she will not be among the Today hosts covering the Games live from Milan.

“Are you gonna be there?” Matt Rogers asked her on the January 5 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. “No,” she replied. “Now I know what it feels like to be second or third or fourth.”

Rogers followed up by asking, “Is it because they’re sending everyone else and they need you to, like, babysit and hold down the fort?” Bush Hager jokingly clarified, “No. Sadly, we don’t got no money!” Bush Hager’s comments sent her and Rogers into a fit of laughter.

Jones, for her part, has not confirmed whether she will be going to Milan for the Olympics. Jones returned to Today in September 2025 after taking several months off amid her late husband Uche Ojeh’s private battle with brain cancer. (He died in May 2025 at the age of 45.)

Though Kotb stepped away from the morning show, she has continued to make occasional appearances on the series as a contributor. In addition to helping with NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Kotb told Page Six in January 2025 that she will also stick around for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Since leaving Today, Kotb has released her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, and launched her own wellness company, Joy 101.

