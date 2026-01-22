Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS, promising fans plenty of laughs heading into the 2026-2027 TV season.

Along with this news, we’re breaking down everything fans need to know about the forthcoming chapter as Season 2 continues to unfold on TV this spring. Ranging from which stars are most likely to return, to when Season 3 is most likely to premiere. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 in the months ahead.

Has Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage been renewed for Season 3?

Yes, as mentioned above, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS, promising fans more fun with the McAllister-Cooper clan.

When will Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 premiere?

While it isn’t clarified in CBS’s announcement when Season 3 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage would arrive, we anticipate it being part of the fall slate, where it has been situated since its debut in 2024.

What would Season 3 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage be about?

No official loglines for Season 3 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage have been released yet, but we expect the series to continue tracking the day-to-day lives of its titular characters as they continue on their journey as spouses and young parents living under the roof of their in-laws. Along with the signature highs and lows of life, we are sure there are plenty of laughs to be had on the horizon.

Who would star in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3?

While no casting has been officially confirmed for Season 3 of the Young Sheldon spinoff, it’s sure to feature Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as the titular Georgie and Mandy, alongside Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, who play Mandy’s parents, Audrey and Jim. Meanwhile, we’d expect to see Dougie Baldwin back as Connor and Jessie Prez back as Ruben, with the occasional guest appearance from Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord as Georgie’s mom and sister, Mary and Missy.

Stay tuned for more details on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 as it takes shape.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, CBS