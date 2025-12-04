What To Know Fans ponder whether Sheldon Cooper should appear in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may revolve around the relationship between newlyweds Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), but one question continues to loom over the show: Will Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) ever make an appearance?

The titular character of Georgie & Mandy’s predecessor, Young Sheldon, he’s remained largely absent from the spinoff, which has featured the rest of the Cooper family, including Mary (Zoe Perry), Missy (Raegan Revord), and even George Sr. (Lance Barber) as well as Meemaw (Annie Potts).

Even as the series prepares for its back-to-back holiday episodes airing on December 18, Sheldon is nowhere in sight, despite Missy’s inclusion on a McAllister family getaway in the upcoming episode, “Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas.” The installment’s logline teases that as Georgie and Mandy struggle to find a work life balance, Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation for the family.

While we can’t exactly say that Sheldon will never appear on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the likelihood is extremely minimal as he remains at school in California, where he set off to at the end of Young Sheldon. In the meantime, fans have begun debating the possibility on Reddit, sounding off on their feelings about Sheldon’s absence from CBS’s spinoff.

“This is a show about GEORGIE AND MANDY, not Sheldon. The show is meant to be a new, distinct identity from Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory to an extent,” Minute-Mistake-984 posed on Reddit. “Plus, Sheldon being added could break MAJOR TBBT continuity and go against the route this show’s going for. It’s said that Georgie and Sheldon were estranged for a decade if I remember correctly.”

“The time period for the show right now is where Sheldon and Georgie still get along. According to tbbt, they had an estrangement a bit later (I think somewhere in the 2000s) so they can still interact,” one fan countered, pointing out a possibility for Sheldon to step into the series without disrupting The Big Bang Theory-established lore. While the original poster acknowledged this, another fan went on to point out the separateness of Georgie and Sheldon’s lives, even without tension.

“I mean it actually makes sense when you think about it. Sheldon is completely absorbed in his own world. He is all about making his mark in the world of science and ‘unraveling the mysteries of the universe.’ George has a wife and child and a new business. Neither has much time for the other,” the fan commented.

“It would be very unusual to have the main character of the parent show be a supporting character on the spinoff,” another viewer wrote. “However, that doesn’t mean he will never make a guest appearance.”

That comment prompted another fan to respond, “Guest appearances from the root show worked just fine… I’m sure a skilled screenwriter could figure out a way to get Sheldon on this show without messing things up.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS