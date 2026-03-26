What To Know Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage discusses the possibility of a Sheldon Cooper cameo on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Plus, the actor ponders what plotline could lead him back to his former TV family in the ongoing spinoff.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hasn’t shied away from incorporating Young Sheldon fan-favorites after the Big Bang Theory universe show debuted, but one particular character has eluded the spotlight as the former young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) has yet to make an appearance on CBS‘s current multi-cam comedy.

While most of his onscreen family, including Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage headliner Montana Jordan, have appeared on the direct spinoff, Armitage has been notably absent. His absence isn’t altogether surprising, though, as Sheldon attends school in California, far from the reaches of his Texas upbringing.

But does that mean Armitage will never appear on the series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage? When TV Insider caught up with the actor and asked whether he’d be interested in reprising his role on the spinoff, he shared, “I’d be honored to,” adding, “I’ve been loving watching Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. They’re doing an awesome job as a cast.”

“The cool thing about the entire Big Bang, Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy universe is the fact that each spin-off show has really kind of taken on its own unique flavor as it’s been on television,” Armitage said.

And while Armitage would gladly reunite with his former costars and TV family, he admitted, “As much as I would love to, and as fun as it would be at some point, I don’t think it’s necessary. I think it would be fun, and I would love to do it, but they’re doing such an awesome job. I would feel bad going in there and diluting their hard work.”

In other words, don’t hold your breath for a Sheldon appearance on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Armitage continued, “Maybe a holiday episode one day, but in the meantime, I like getting to sit back, and they don’t make me work. I like to sit back and watch it as a fan, too.”

If the time for a Sheldon appearance does arrive, though, Armitage noted, “The best part is all the writers on Big Bang, Young Sheldon, and Georgie & Mandy could make anything work. That isn’t to say there aren’t plenty of possibilities and plenty of opportunities for me to be on the show, and I would love to, but just that in the meantime, I’m gonna bounce around.”

Armitage notes, “I wanna be on Tracker, I wanna be on Survivor… Matlock. There are so many good CBS shows I need to bounce around to first.” Fans can see him next on Ghosts as the actor steps in to play a heightened version of himself. Don’t miss it, and let us know if you’d like to see Armitage on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the comments section below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS