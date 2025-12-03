Is it cake? That’s the question that Brian Dietzen has fun with in a TikTok from the NCIS Episode 500 celebration, which took place on Tuesday, December 2, on the set of the CBS drama. The episode itself will air in 2026.

“Well… was it? You’ll have to examine it yourself. #NCIS #500episodes #Cake,” Dietzen captured the video, which you can check out below. It shows him with his figure. As the photos (scroll down) show, each cast member — Sean Murray (Timothy MccGee), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (Director Leon Vance), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), and Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines) — was represented at the event.

The photos also show each star posing with their figure, as well as a group shot and a picture of just the cake(?). It’s a fun, unique way to celebrate a major milestone for the long-running drama, now in its 23rd season and back on Tuesdays at 8/7c, where it aired for most of its run before moving to Mondays with Season 19.

The NCIS franchise itself marked another major milestone in April 2024, with its 1000th episode (counting all the spinoffs). NCIS launched off of JAG after a two-episode backdoor pilot in 2003. Six spinoffs have since been introduced: Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai’i, Sydney, Origins, and Tony & Ziva. Sydney and Origins are currently airing new episodes alongside NCIS on Tuesday nights, and Tony & Ziva recently wrapped its first season on Paramount+.

“In terms of a milestone, it’s sort of unfathomable to wrap your head around. I mean, anyone that’s been in the TV business for a long time, to get anything going is hard enough. To get something going that continues and seems to resonate with people is really kind of fantastic and I’m real proud to be a part of it,” Sean Murray, who has been on the show since Season 1 (he started out recurring), told TV Insider in October.

Then, when we spoke with him again in November, he teased, “We’ve got some really good stuff coming up. We really do. The 500th is going to be pretty bitching. I’ve teased some family news with McGee. I also think we may see some people that we haven’t seen for a long time in the world of NCIS, who are a big part of the NCIS world. We got that to look forward. Now I’m thinking about the plot of 500 and it’s so good. I’m sounding so dorky here. I’m very happy with our show right now. I’m very excited with where we are.”

Check out the NCIS Episode 500 celebration photos below, then let us know what you think of them and hope to see in the milestone in the comments section.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS