What To Know ABC has announced its midseason 2026 schedule, with returning favorites like Will Trent, The Rookie, and 9-1-1.

American Idol moves to Mondays, while The Bachelorette, featuring new lead Taylor Frankie Paul, will air on Sundays starting in March.

CBS, Fox, and NBC have yet to release their premiere dates but will debut shows such as CIA, Y: Marshals, Best Medicine, Memory of a Killer, and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

It may be hard to believe, but we’re already reaching fall finales, meaning your favorite shows will be briefly going on hiatus, some for just a few weeks and some a bit longer. But it also means midseason is here, with several favorites returning with new seasons and new series premiering.

ABC was the first broadcast network to release its midseason schedule, featuring the returns of Will Trent and The Rookie after last spring’s finales on January 6. The schedule also sets High Potential, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and other series’ midseason premieres early on in January. American Idol is back with a new season, moving to Mondays, while the next Bachelorette lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, will be looking for love on Sundays now, beginning in March.

The other broadcast networks have yet to announce their premiere dates, but we do know shows that will be joining each’s schedule. CBS will add CIA and Y: Marshals, Fox has Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer, and NBC has The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Check out the full list of midseason premiere and return dates for the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) below. And keep checking back, as this will be updated as more are announced.

Sunday, January 4

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 Return)(ABC)

Tuesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Will Trent (Season 4 Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: High Potential (Season 2 Midseason Return)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 8 Premiere)(ABC)

Wednesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Shifting Gears (Season 2 Midseason Return)(ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 5 Midseason Return)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 17 Midseason Return)(ABC)

Thursday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 9 Midseason Return)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 Midseason Return)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 Midseason Return)(ABC)

Friday, January 9

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 Midseason Return)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (Season 48 Midseason Return)(ABC)

Monday, January 26

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season 24 Premiere)(ABC)

Wednesday, February 25

8:00 p.m.: Scrubs (Two-Episode Series Premiere)(ABC)

Friday, February 27

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 Premiere)(ABC)

Sunday, March 22

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette (Season 22 Premiere)(ABC)