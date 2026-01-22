What To Know High Potential fans are suspicious of Captain Nick Wagner.

See what theories they have about the Season 2 character. Is he a bad guy?

When it comes to High Potential‘s second season, there are only a few characters we can truly trust. Newcomer Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) has yet to prove himself, and the fans are voicing their concerns.

Arriving partway through Season 2, Wagner took over the Major Crimes department as its captain, swooping in on the job that was intended for Soto (Judy Reyes), which was red flag number one. It became clear early on that Wagner had some pull with family ties in law enforcement, and his connection to the FBI put him in favor with the LAPD.

But does legacy and reputation on paper mean viewers can trust Wagner? He’s repeatedly expressed concerns over Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) approach to crime solving, not understanding her usefulness as a consultant to the department, and is suspicious of the ongoing investigation into her missing ex, Roman.

His shady arc continues in the latest episode, and fans took to Reddit to share their concerns, with one posting, “Every time I watch him on screen, I get a feeling that in one of the upcoming episodes, he will be caught snitching on the team.”

This sentiment seems to resonate with others, as a fellow viewer commented, “The more I see of [him] the more I dislike him especially after he intentionally sabotaged Morgan.”

“I don’t know why I think this, and have no evidence, but I feel like he has something to do with Morgan’s missing ex?” another posited.

Meanwhile, one fan suggested, “I wonder if this character is designed to be sketchy just so we all are suspicious of him. Then it turns out he’s a good dude and they just misled us for so long.”

Another viewer echoed this sentiment, as they added, “I used to hate him, but now I’m leaning towards this theory too.”

“I don’t want to warm up to him, especially after last night, how he used Morgan knowing she would most likely be fired just to prove himself,” another viewer wrote, as they supported the idea that Wagner is a secret bad guy. “So yeah, I’m all for the theories surrounding this douchebag that he’s secretly a bad guy, or mole, or traitor, or something along those lines.”

What do you think of Wagner? Are you suspicious of him? Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for more on High Potential as Season 2 unfolds.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC