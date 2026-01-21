February 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More
Next month will see the return of some major fan favorites and the arrival of some exciting new shows and movies on the major streamers. Disney+, for example, will be co-releasing (with ABC) a new The Muppet Show special, with all of our favorite puppet pals and some special guests. Netflix will be bringing back The Lincoln Lawyer, Love Is Blind, and The Night Agent, while Peacock presents an updated take on The ‘Burbs.
To help guide your streaming queue for February 2026, here’s a look at everything coming to the major services next month.
New on Disney+ in February 2026
February 4 The Muppet Show
New on Hulu in February 2026
February 1
At Midnight (2023)
Baby Boy (2001)
Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)
Berry Gordy‘s The Last Dragon (1985)
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)
Big Momma’s House (2000)
Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)
Black Knight (2001)
Blended (2014)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Date Night (2010)
Django Unchained (2012)
Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)
Drumline (2002)
El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)
500 Days Of Summer (2009)
Fool’s Gold (2008)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)
Grandma’s Boy (2006)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
The Hate U Give (2018)
The Help (2011)
He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)
Hope Floats (1998)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I, Robot (2004)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Kill Your Darlings (2013)
Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)
La Bamba (1987)
La Bamba En Espanol (1987)
The Lady in the Van (2016)
The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Last Song (2010)
The Last Station (2010)
The Last Station En Espanol (2010)
Like Father, Like Son (1987)
Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Notorious (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
Sister Act (1992)
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Soul Food (1997)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)
The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)
Tarot (2024)
Tarot En Espanol (2024)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
12 Years A Slave (2013)
27 Dresses (2008)
Unstoppable (2010)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
February 2
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)
February 4
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)
Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)
February 5
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
February 6
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Splitsville (2025)
February 7
House Hunters International: Complete Season 200
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13
Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7
February 9
The Good Place: The Complete Series
February 10
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2
Clown in a Cornfield (2024)
February 11
Rising Voices: Complete Season 5
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1
February 12
Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1
February 14
Cake Boss: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29
February 16
Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)
Smile (2022)
February 17
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons
Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2
Urchin (2025)
February 19
Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1
February 20 Watching You: Complete Season 1
The Astronaut (2025)
February 21
Chasing the West: Complete Season 1
Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6
Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
February 23
Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)
Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
February 24
Tornado (2025)
February 26
Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere
February 27
Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
The Accountant (2016)
The Accountant En Espanol (2016)
February 28
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 9
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18
A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Season 4
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
A Journal for Jordan (2021)
A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)
Kinds Of Kindness (2024)
Passengers (2016)
Passengers En Espanol (2016)
New on Netflix in February 2026
February TBD
BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Surami
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8
In the Mud Season 2
February 1
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
The American President
The Bucket List
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Ex Machina
Flipped
Focus
The Glass House
Heartland Season 18
Hell or High Water
Homefront
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Independence Day
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Letters to Juliet
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Mississippi Grind
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Rumor Has It…
Vertical Limit
The Way Home Season 3
You’ve Got Mail
Zero Dark Thirty
February 3
Mo Gilligan: In the Moment
Night Court Seasons 1-3
February 4
Is It Cake? Valentine’s
February 5
Cash Queens
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4
Samuel Season 1
Search Party Seasons 1-5
Unfamiliar
February 6
Overboard
Queen of Chess
Salvador
Yoh! Bestie
February 9
Matter of Time
The Creature Cases Chapter 7
February 10
Free Fire
How to Train Your Dragon Motorvalley
This Is I
February 11
Kohrra Season 2
Lead Children
Love Is Blind Season 10
State of Fear
What I Like About You Seasons 1-4
February 12
The Black Phone
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Million-Follower Detective
February 13
A Father’s Miracle
The Art of Sarah
Bunny
Museum of Innocence
Suburgatory Seasons 1-3
Tyler Perry‘s Joe’s College Road Trip
February 15
The Hunting Party Season 1
Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10
February 17
Sommore: Chandelier Fly
Star Search Finale – 9/8c
February 18
Being Gordon Ramsay
February 19
Life After Beth
The Iron Claw
The Night Agent Season 3
The Swedish Connection
Wakefield
February 20
The Addams Family
The Addams Family 2
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expendables 4
Firebreak
Laggies
Mike & Molly Seasons 1-6
The Orphans Pavane
Strip Law
February 24
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter
February 26
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 7-8
Crap Happens
February 27
Trap House
New on Paramount+ in February 2026
February 20
Dreaming Whilst Black Season 2
New on Peacock in February 2026
February 6
Winter Olympics
February 8
The ‘Burbs
February 26
House of Villains Season 3
New on Prime Video in February 2026
February 6
LOL: Se Rir, Ja Era! Season 5
February 11
Cross Season 2
February 18
56 Days
February 23
The CEO Club