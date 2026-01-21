February 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More

Next month will see the return of some major fan favorites and the arrival of some exciting new shows and movies on the major streamers. Disney+, for example, will be co-releasing (with ABC) a new The Muppet Show special, with all of our favorite puppet pals and some special guests. Netflix will be bringing back The Lincoln Lawyer, Love Is Blind, and The Night Agent, while Peacock presents an updated take on The ‘Burbs.

To help guide your streaming queue for February 2026, here’s a look at everything coming to the major services next month.

New on Disney+ in February 2026

February 4 The Muppet Show

New on Hulu in February 2026

February 1

At Midnight (2023)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)

Berry Gordy‘s The Last Dragon (1985)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)

Black Knight (2001)

Blended (2014)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Date Night (2010)

Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)

Drumline (2002)

El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)

500 Days Of Summer (2009)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

The Help (2011)

He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)

Hope Floats (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I, Robot (2004)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)

La Bamba (1987)

La Bamba En Espanol (1987)

The Lady in the Van (2016)

The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Last Song (2010)

The Last Station (2010)

The Last Station En Espanol (2010)

Like Father, Like Son (1987)

Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Notorious (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Soul Food (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)

The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)

Tarot (2024)

Tarot En Espanol (2024)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

27 Dresses (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

February 2

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

February 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)

February 5

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

February 6

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Splitsville (2025)

February 7

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13

Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 9

The Good Place: The Complete Series

February 10

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2

Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

February 11

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

February 12

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

February 14

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

February 16

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)

Smile (2022)

February 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2

Urchin (2025)

February 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

February 20 Watching You: Complete Season 1

The Astronaut (2025)

February 21

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

February 24

Tornado (2025)

February 26

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

February 27

Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant En Espanol (2016)

February 28

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)

Kinds Of Kindness (2024)

Passengers (2016)

Passengers En Espanol (2016)

New on Netflix in February 2026

February TBD

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Surami

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8

In the Mud Season 2

February 1

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Heartland Season 18

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It…

Vertical Limit

The Way Home Season 3

You’ve Got Mail

Zero Dark Thirty

February 3

Mo Gilligan: In the Moment

Night Court Seasons 1-3

February 4

Is It Cake? Valentine’s

February 5

Cash Queens

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Samuel Season 1

Search Party Seasons 1-5

Unfamiliar

February 6

Overboard

Queen of Chess

Salvador

Yoh! Bestie

February 9

Matter of Time

The Creature Cases Chapter 7

February 10

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon Motorvalley

This Is I

February 11

Kohrra Season 2

Lead Children

Love Is Blind Season 10

State of Fear

What I Like About You Seasons 1-4

February 12

The Black Phone

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

Million-Follower Detective

February 13

A Father’s Miracle

The Art of Sarah

Bunny

Museum of Innocence

Suburgatory Seasons 1-3

Tyler Perry‘s Joe’s College Road Trip

February 15

The Hunting Party Season 1

Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10

February 17

Sommore: Chandelier Fly

Star Search Finale – 9/8c

February 18

Being Gordon Ramsay

February 19

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent Season 3

The Swedish Connection

Wakefield

February 20

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak

Laggies

Mike & Molly Seasons 1-6

The Orphans Pavane

Strip Law

February 24

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

February 26

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 7-8

Crap Happens

February 27

Trap House

New on Paramount+ in February 2026

February 20

Dreaming Whilst Black Season 2

New on Peacock in February 2026

February 6

Winter Olympics

February 8

The ‘Burbs

February 26

House of Villains Season 3

New on Prime Video in February 2026

February 6

LOL: Se Rir, Ja Era! Season 5

February 11

Cross Season 2

February 18

56 Days

February 23

The CEO Club