What’s Coming to Netflix in 2026: Full List of New & Returning Shows, Movies

Netflix might’ve just said goodbye to one of its biggest tentpoles, but that doesn’t mean the streamer is slowing down this year. The streamer has revealed its full slate of movies and TV series on the way for 2026, and it’s jam-packed.

Highlights on the TV show side include the return of the decorated drama series Beef for Season 2, Bridgerton‘s next run, the series adaptation of Man on Fire, and new seasons of romantic dramas Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River. Meanwhile, the new film slate includes anticipated titles like Enola Holmes 3, Heartstopper Forever, and the Peaky Blinders film follow up.

Here’s a look at everything coming to Netflix in 2026.

New & Returning TV Shows on Netflix in 2026

January 2026

January 8

His & Hers

January 13

The Boyfriend Season 2

January 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

The Upshaws Part 7

January 16

Can This Love Be Translated?

January 20

Star Search – 9/8c

WWW: Unreal Season 2

January 21

Queer Eye Season 10

January 22

Free Bert

January 23

Skyscraper Live – 8/7c

January 27

Mike Epps: Delusional

January 29

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

February 2026

February TBD

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8

February 1

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

February 4

Is It Cake? Valentine’s

February 5

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

February 11

Love Is Blind Season 10

February 19

The Night Agent Season 3

February 20

Strip Law

February 26

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

March 2026

March TBD

Beastars Final Season Part 2

March 1

The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA – 8/7c

March 10

One Piece: Into the Grand Line

March 12

Virgin River Season 7

March 19

Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Tyler Perry‘s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

March 25

MLB Opening Night – live

March 26

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole

Winter TBD Dinosaurs

April 2026

April TBD

Full Swing Season 4

April 16

Beef Season 2

May 2026

May 12

Devil May Cry Season 2

June 2026

June 11

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

July 2026

July 13

MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby – Live

August 2026

August 13

MLB Field of Dreams Game – Live

September 2026

Fall TBD

Lupin Season 4

Win the Mall

October 2026

October TBD

Six Kings Slam

November 2026

TBD

December 2026

December 25

NFL Christmas GameDay – Live

TBD 2026

3 Body Problem Season 2

A Different World

Age of Attraction

Alley Cats

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai

Big Mistakes Being

Gordon Ramsay

Black Doves Season 2

The Body

The Boroughs

Boyfriend on Demand

Brazil 70

Calabasas Confidential

The Chestnut Man Season 2: Hide and Seek

The Diplomat Season 4

East of Eden The East Palace

Emily in Paris Season 6

The Empress Season 3 (final season)

The Four Seasons Season 2

The Gentlemen Season 2

The Golden Ticket

Hollywood Arts

Human Vapor

The Hunting Wives Season 2

I Will Find You Kylie

Leanne Season 2

Let’s Marry Harry Little House on the Prairie

Long Story Short Season 2

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Lovesick

Man on Fire Mating Season

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Mis Muertos Tristes

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3

Nemesis Nobody Wants This Season 3

North of North Season 2

One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2

Operation Safed Saagar Outer Banks Season 5 (final season)

Perfect Match Season 4

Pride and Prejudice Rafa Running Point Season 2

Sesame Street

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Survival of the Thickest Season 3

Temptation Island Season 2

Tires Season 3

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4

Unaccustomed Earth Untitled

Kevin Hart Competition Series

Untitled Newfoundland Project

Untold Vladimir

The Witchers Season 5 (final season)

The Wonderfools

XO, Kitty Season 3

Movies on Netflix in 2026

January 2026

January 9

People We Meet on Vacation

January 12

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things

January 16

The Rip

January 21

Kidnapped:

Elizabeth Smart

January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya

January 30

Miracle: The Boys of ’80

February 2026

February 6

Queen of Chess

February 13

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

March 2026

March 6

War Machine

March 20

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

April 2026

April 17

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

April 24

Apex

May 2026

May TBD

Ladies First

May 8

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Summer 2026 TBD

72 Hours

Enola Holmes 3

The Whisper Man

Fall 2026 TBD

Quasimodo

Narnia

2026 TBD

11817

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

Animals

Best of the Best

Don’t Say Good Luck

Good Sex

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Guarding Stars

Heartstopper Forever

Here Comes the Flood

In a Holidaze

Little Brother

Mexico 86

The Mosquito Bowl

Office Romance

Possible Love

Ray Gunn

Roommates

Saturn Return

Steps

Swapped

‘Tis So Sweet

Unabom

Voicemails for Isabelle

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?