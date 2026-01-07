What’s Coming to Netflix in 2026: Full List of New & Returning Shows, Movies
Netflix might’ve just said goodbye to one of its biggest tentpoles, but that doesn’t mean the streamer is slowing down this year. The streamer has revealed its full slate of movies and TV series on the way for 2026, and it’s jam-packed.
Highlights on the TV show side include the return of the decorated drama series Beef for Season 2, Bridgerton‘s next run, the series adaptation of Man on Fire, and new seasons of romantic dramas Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River. Meanwhile, the new film slate includes anticipated titles like Enola Holmes 3, Heartstopper Forever, and the Peaky Blinders film follow up.
Here’s a look at everything coming to Netflix in 2026.
New & Returning TV Shows on Netflix in 2026
January 2026
January 8
His & Hers
January 13
The Boyfriend Season 2
January 15
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
The Upshaws Part 7
January 16
Can This Love Be Translated?
January 20
Star Search – 9/8c
WWW: Unreal Season 2
January 21
Queer Eye Season 10
January 22
Free Bert
January 23
Skyscraper Live – 8/7c
January 27
Mike Epps: Delusional
January 29
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1
February 2026
February TBD
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8
February 1
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
February 4
Is It Cake? Valentine’s
February 5
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4
February 11
Love Is Blind Season 10
February 19
The Night Agent Season 3
February 20
Strip Law
February 26
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
March 2026
March TBD
Beastars Final Season Part 2
March 1
The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA – 8/7c
March 10
One Piece: Into the Grand Line
March 12
Virgin River Season 7
March 19
Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
Tyler Perry‘s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2
March 25
MLB Opening Night – live
March 26
Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole
Winter TBD Dinosaurs
April 2026
April TBD
Full Swing Season 4
April 16
Beef Season 2
May 2026
May 12
Devil May Cry Season 2
June 2026
June 11
Sweet Magnolias Season 5
July 2026
July 13
MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby – Live
August 2026
August 13
MLB Field of Dreams Game – Live
September 2026
Fall TBD
Lupin Season 4
Win the Mall
October 2026
October TBD
Six Kings Slam
November 2026
TBD
December 2026
December 25
NFL Christmas GameDay – Live
TBD 2026
3 Body Problem Season 2
A Different World
Age of Attraction
Alley Cats
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2
Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai
Big Mistakes Being
Gordon Ramsay
Black Doves Season 2
The Body
The Boroughs
Boyfriend on Demand
Brazil 70
Calabasas Confidential
The Chestnut Man Season 2: Hide and Seek
The Diplomat Season 4
East of Eden The East Palace
Emily in Paris Season 6
The Empress Season 3 (final season)
The Four Seasons Season 2
The Gentlemen Season 2
The Golden Ticket
Hollywood Arts
Human Vapor
The Hunting Wives Season 2
I Will Find You Kylie
Leanne Season 2
Let’s Marry Harry Little House on the Prairie
Long Story Short Season 2
Love on the Spectrum Season 4
Lovesick
Man on Fire Mating Season
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
Mis Muertos Tristes
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3
Nemesis Nobody Wants This Season 3
North of North Season 2
One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2
Operation Safed Saagar Outer Banks Season 5 (final season)
Perfect Match Season 4
Pride and Prejudice Rafa Running Point Season 2
Sesame Street
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
Survival of the Thickest Season 3
Temptation Island Season 2
Tires Season 3
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4
Unaccustomed Earth Untitled
Kevin Hart Competition Series
Untitled Newfoundland Project
Untold Vladimir
The Witchers Season 5 (final season)
The Wonderfools
XO, Kitty Season 3
Movies on Netflix in 2026
January 2026
January 9
People We Meet on Vacation
January 12
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things
January 16
The Rip
January 21
Kidnapped:
Elizabeth Smart
January 22
Cosmic Princess Kaguya
January 30
Miracle: The Boys of ’80
February 2026
February 6
Queen of Chess
February 13
Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
March 2026
March 6
War Machine
March 20
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
April 2026
April 17
A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
April 24
Apex
May 2026
May TBD
Ladies First
May 8
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Summer 2026 TBD
72 Hours
Enola Holmes 3
The Whisper Man
Fall 2026 TBD
Quasimodo
Narnia
2026 TBD
11817
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
Animals
Best of the Best
Don’t Say Good Luck
Good Sex
Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas
Guarding Stars
Heartstopper Forever
Here Comes the Flood
In a Holidaze
Little Brother
Mexico 86
The Mosquito Bowl
Office Romance
Possible Love
Ray Gunn
Roommates
Saturn Return
Steps
Swapped
‘Tis So Sweet
Unabom
Voicemails for Isabelle
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?