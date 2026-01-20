‘Star Search’ Premiere: A New Crop of Talent Hits the Stage

What To Know Netflix’s interactive revival of Star Search premiered live with Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen as judges.

The first episode featured music, dance, and variety acts.

The show emphasized audience participation, making viewers the “fourth judge” in determining which acts move forward.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 1 of Star Search]

Star Search is back, and for the first time, viewers have a voice in crowning tomorrow’s breakout talent.

Netflix’s reimagined, interactive revival of the beloved competition series features Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen as judges, with Anthony Anderson as the host. The show made its streaming debut live on Tuesday, January 20, welcoming a lineup of fresh performers eager to prove they’ve got the goods.

“We are live, worldwide, baby,” said host Anderson as the show launched with its first episode, “The Search Begins.”

And for the first time, viewers can vote on Netflix to determine, in real time, who advances in the competition and who is knocked out. So, how did the first crop of contestants perform?

Introduction

All of the performers are introduced to The Weeknd song “Blinded by the Lights,” each competing for the $500,000 grand prize.

Each judge was introduced, and why they were there. “I’m no stranger to being judged,” said Jelly Roll. Sarah Michelle Gellar told audiences how she tried and failed on the first Star Search. “Don’t feel bad for me! I made it.” And Chrissy Teigen promised to “be real.”

“You at home are the fourth judge,” said Anderson, reminding viewers to vote at home with their remote or on the app.

Eric Adrien Williams vs. Blair Kudelka

Junior Music Category kicked off with the intro of Eric and Blair, two adorable kids looking to knock each other down. “I know it’s called Star Search, but you found me right here,” said Eric.

Crooning in a sienna suit and Chucks, Eric sang “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5, keeping the judges and the crowd in smiles. At the end, the crowd rose to its feet. “What a way to open the show,” said Anderson.

Gellar told Eric, “That much soul at your age is unbelievable.” Teigen agreed with her fellow judge. “Looking at you makes me so emotional,” said the media personality. “You’re so little, and you already pack such a punch.” Jelly Roll was also all smiles as he said the performance “moved me in every way it could.”

“I feel grateful to be around these very beautiful people,” Eric told the audience.

Teigen and Gellar gave Eric four stars, but Jelly Roll gave him five.

Country western singer Blair sang “Blue” by former Star Search contestant LeAnn Rimes. Decked out in blue duds, the redhead gave it her all on the stage.

“It’s so great to see a young country music lady on the stage,” said Jelly Roll. “Your voice is as big as the state you’re from, Texas.”

“Beautiful, beautiful voice,” said Teigen, while Gellar said, “I had a hard time believing you are 10.”

Teigen and Gellar gave four stars for her performance, while Jelly Roll gave her five.

Final vote: Eric got 3.8, star, for a total of 4.08 stars. Blair got 3.6 stars, for a total of 4.00. Eric won the first round.

Ladymetry vs. Movement 55

The dance competition portion of the show featured Los Angeles-based dance troupe Movement 55 battling against the all-female dance troupe Ladymetry from France.

Movement 55 went first with a routine featuring the song ‘Flood” by Little Simz. Decked out in black leather, the modern dance troupe brought a fierce energy to the stage, using the stage lights to their advantage.

“Little-known fact about me: I’m a dance mom,” said Gellar. “When you guys were doing choreo at the same time, it was magic.” Jelly Roll followed up Gellar’s comment with his own take: “Little-known fact about me: I don’t know anything about dance,” said the country crooner. “I was moved from the moment [they started].”

“I’m also a dance mom, but my kids…they love what they do,” laughed Teigen. “You fit together like beautiful puzzle pieces.”

The judges gave them four stars across the board.

Ladymetry appeared in matching black ensembles and performed a dance routine that made full use of the dancers’ arms and legs, moving in complete symmetry. They also utilized handheld lights to create fascinating visuals during the routine.

“I don’t even know how you would create those movements,” said Teigen. Jelly Roll said he was inspired because he was a girl-dad. “I can tell you put a lot of time into that. Be proud.” Gellar likened them to the Rockettes, saying she wanted more.

Teigen and Gellar gave three stars, while Jelly Roll gave them four.

Final vote: Movement 55 got a score of 3.3 stars, for a final of 3.6 stars. Ladymetry got 3.6 stars from voters at home, for a total of 3.4. Movement 55 won the dance round.

TJ Salto vs. Fernando Velasco

In the Variety category, magician TJ faced off against illusionist Fernando. TJ, the youngest magician to ever perform on the Las Vegas Strip, went big with his tricks, while Fernando reflected on his father, who worked at the Magic Castle. “This is the first time the world is my stage,” TJ said.

TJ took to the stage, comparing music to magic as a universal language that connects all people. He had the entire audience write their favorite music artist on a paper and place it in an envelope. Then the audience switched envelopes with each other, and then hid the envelopes under their chairs.

Teigen joined TJ on stage and tossed an oversized balloon into the audience. Whoever caught the balloon was asked a question with a numerical answer, which was then plugged into a calculator. The audience calculated along with TJ, who then allowed Teigen to pick the final number at random. Added together, the final number was a figure found inside the balloon when popped.

As his final trick, the audience got their envelopes from under their seats, and Jelly Roll picked one at random. He opened the envelope, and TJ had Teigen guess the artist. Teigen said Usher, which was written on the paper inside. “If that doesn’t show our connection tonight, maybe this will,” said TJ, revealing that the note from the balloon read “USHER” when upside down.

“I don’t understand anything that is happening,” shrieked Gellar.

Teigen, Jelly Roll, and Gellar all gave the magician four stars.

Fernando then took the stage, where he walked the audience through a large metal platform set up on the stage and climbed to the top. “My head is 16 feet above the floor, making what you are about to see impossible.” After introducing his assistant, Selena, he pulled the ultimate disappearing trick, causing his assistant to disappear and reappear on the top of the platform, followed by a mysterious second assistant appearing on the platform just as TJ disappeared and reappeared next to Anderson.

“It was so cool for me to witness something like that,” said Teigen. “I could have used you 15 years ago; you would have been a great cellmate,” exclaimed Jelly Roll. “When you came out, it was so exciting,” said Gellar. “The trick was amazing, but I wanted more.”

“You never know when you will be in front of an audience again, so use that time,” offered Gellar.

Teigen and Gellar gave three stars, while Jelly Roll gave TJ four.

Final vote: TJ got 4.2 stars, for a final tally of 4.1 stars. Fernando got 3.1 stars from viewers at home, for a final tally of 3.2 stars. TJ won the round.

H3RIZON vs. 2BYG

The final round for Star Search was the music group category, featuring 2BYG, who first came together at a school talent show and later blew up on TikTok, facing off against Aussie natives H3RIZON, a group that moved to Atlanta to chase their dreams.

Performing first was 2BYG, who sang “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC in blue and white matching outfits. Complete with choreography that would make JC Chasez happy, the quartet hit all the right notes and had Jelly Roll on his feet before the end of the number.

“You know how sometimes there is something in the world, and you can’t put your finger on it,” said Jelly Roll. “That’s it!” He praised the foursome, especially the group’s ability to show their personalities while in the group. “I don’t care what production tells you, you follow your heart.”

“I loved you guys,” said Gellar. Her one note was that if they were going to take on a well-known boy band song, then to make it more their own. Teigen disagreed and thought they made it their own.

Teigen and Gellar gave three stars, but Jelly Roll gave five stars, the only five stars of the night. So far.

The trio H3RIZON performed in all white to Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Bathed in purple and pink lights, they embraced the pop song’s upbeat energy with tight harmonies and choreography that matched the track’s glossy vibe. At the end, they broke down the song with an acapella number for the final chorus, then performed against visuals of themselves projected on the screen behind them while confetti rained down on the audience.

“I think we can all agree that was incredible,” raved Teigen. “You seem established and ready for the world.” Jelly Roll agreed, stating, “Ya’ll nailed it. Tasteful. Beautiful.” Gellar was also impressed, “You took it up another notch, and that’s what being a star is.”

Teigen gave five stars, while Jelly Roll and Gellar gave four stars.

Final vote: 2BYG got 2.8 stars, for a final score of 3.2. H3RIZON got 3.6 stars, for a total of 3.8 stars. H3RIZON was the winner of the music group round.

Eric, Movement 55, TJ, and H3RIZON all won the first night of Star Search and will be back next week to compete again.

What did you think of the night’s performances? Comment below and let us know.