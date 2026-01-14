What To Know The new Star Search premieres live on Netflix January 20.

This reboot features real-time, interactive audience voting via TV remotes or the Netflix app.

“Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote.”

The iconic star-making show of the ’80s has returned, with a few twists. Netflix’s Star Search is set to roll out on January 20 at 9/8c with a live show, allowing viewers at home to vote on their favorite acts.

Featuring Anthony Anderson as the host with judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen, Star Search promises the excitement of live, high-stakes competition where artists of all types will compete onstage to become the next big superstar.

And in an added twist, viewers at home can vote with ease through their remote.

To find out all the ways the new Star Search is different from its predecessor, and how the game will work, keep reading.

How does Star Search work?

Contestants perform in various talent categories, then judges provide feedback, while viewers cast votes for their favorite performers. Based on judges’ input and live votes, contestants are eliminated each week.

The Netflix Star Search reboot works by bringing back the classic talent competition with a major modern twist: live, real-time fan voting. This allows viewers to rate performances and influence who advances, creating an interactive experience with results revealed live and building toward the finale to help pick the winner.

How is the new Star Search format different?

There is a big difference between this new Star Search and the ’80s version: Episodes air live. In the old days, voting was primarily handled by a panel of celebrity judges, with the studio audience used only to break ties. There was no public call-in or at-home voting during the regular competition episodes. But now, the voting process is immediate thanks to handy-dandy gadgets.

How do you vote for your favorite performer?

During the performances, when the voting windows open — usually during breaks between acts — a prompt will appear on screen.

Depending on the device you are on, you can vote one of two ways:

– On TV, use your remote to select 1 to 5 stars for the performer.

– On Netflix’s app, tap the number of stars you want to award a performer. You can submit one rating per Netflix profile for each performance, and your vote is final once submitted. So, make sure everyone in your watch party agrees before you vote. Vote tallies are revealed live during the episode, showing how the audience is scoring the acts. Voting will happen multiple times within a single episode, with all the votes contributing to the overall result for that show.

The voting interface is in English, but anyone is able to vote, regardless of language settings.

How are Star Search competitors selected?

Competitors for Netflix’s Star Search are selected through a combination of talent scouting and open submissions, with an emphasis on showcasing a diverse range of performers, including musicians, dancers, and comedians.

Star Search, Series Premiere, January 20, 9/8c, Netflix