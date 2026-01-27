What To Know Chrissy Teigen has restarted her sobriety journey after letting alcohol back into her life.

She was inspired to stop drinking after interviewing Carl Radke on her podcast.

The Summer House star has been sober since 2021 and often speaks about his journey.

Chrissy Teigen found inspiration in an unlikely place amid her sobriety journey. The model recently interviewed Summer House star Carl Radke, who’s been sober since 2021, on her podcast, and revealed that it inspired her to cut out alcohol again.

“I am grateful to @carlradke. Not for just all the years on Bravo he has blessed us with, but because of his honesty and openness around his own journey with sobriety,” Teigen revealed in an Instagram post.

The Star Search judge revealed in 2022 that she was one year sober and dedicated to living alcohol-free. However, in May 2025, she admitted that she had started letting alcohol back into her life, but as of January 27, she’s now 52 days sober again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen explained that she was sober for a “little over a year” before she went back to drinking. “I promised myself it would be in a ‘mindful’ way,” she wrote. “I wanted to be able to have a glass of wine on a date night with my husband. To be able to toast on birthdays. How lucky I am to have the life I have — I want to enjoy it! And I think that was my first problem. Tying drinking to reward or like some sort of life prize.”

Before long, she noticed that she was starting to pour her drinks earlier and earlier in the day. “We aren’t talking the kind of drinking where you slur your words and miss a step on the stairs. It was just quiet and consistent,” Teigen explained, adding that it still made her feel “like s**t,” but wasn’t “messy enough yet to stop.”

Then, she spoke to Radke, and “within the same week,” she stopped drinking. “I had been in talks for Star Search and knew that if I were given the incredible chance to be on the show, there was absolutely no f**king way I’d do it with alcohol in my dressing room,” Teigen admitted.

She concluded her message by writing, “I’m 52 days sober again with no desire to turn back. Turns out, without it, I can still be funny. Still be stupid. Still be wildly nervous. Anxious as a mother f***er. And I can get through it all without it.”

Radke popped into the comments section of Teigen’s post to congratulate her on the milestone. “Thank you, Chrissy. Your honesty and openness is inspiring, and you’re helping A LOT of people,” he wrote. “Honored you had me on the podcast! We’re in this together. Keep Going!”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.