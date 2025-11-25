The quintessential talent show from the ’80s is back in a big way as Netflix revives the show that reminded contestants to “keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.”

The iconic talent competition, Star Search, will return with host Anthony Anderson for a brand-new, revamped format that will bring live voting on the streaming service.

“The live voting feature is a total game-changer,” said Anderson in a statement. “Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix. It’s like we’re all part of the show and get to be one of the judges.”

Here is everything we know so far about the “world’s greatest talent competition,” including its premiere date, what to expect, and how to vote.

When will Star Search premiere?

Star Search will premiere live on January 13, 2026. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9/8c on Netflix.

What is Star Search about?

Star Search was a televised talent competition that ran from 1983 to 1995 (and briefly revived in the early ’00s). It featured singers, dancers, comedians, models, and other performers competing in various categories before a panel of judges.

The original Star Search is often regarded as a precursor to modern talent shows like American Idol and America’s Got Talent. It helped launch some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today, including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake, among others.

Who is the Star Search host on Netflix?

Actor Anthony Anderson will host the new reboot. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor starred for eight seasons in ABC’s sitcom black-ish, where he played the role of Dre Johnson and also served as executive producer.

The original host was Ed McMahon, best known for his work as a guest host on The Tonight Show. Previous hosts also included Arsenio Hall and former MTV DJ Martha Quinn.

What is the new format of Star Search?

According to the streaming service, the reboot will continue to deliver the emotional ups and downs of the top-tier talent show, but with a new immediacy.

According to Netflix, “The reboot builds on that legacy with a broader mix of performers, including musicians, dancers, comedians, and kids’ acts all competing on a live stage. What hasn’t changed is the emotional undercurrent that defined the show; what’s new is the immediacy. Every performance, every reveal, every elimination happens in real time and is powered by audience votes, creating the kind of high-stakes momentum that can shift a performer’s career in seconds.”

How do you vote on Star Search?

The new Netflix Star Search reboot is set to premiere on January 13. When it airs, you can vote in real-time using your TV remote or the Netflix mobile app while watching the live stream. You must watch the show as it streams live to participate in the voting.

A detailed “how to vote” guide will be available soon from Netflix, explaining how to vote, when to vote, and how the live experience works across devices. Please check back here for updates.

Who produces the new Star Search?

The series comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive producers include Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas.

Is there a trailer?

There is a teaser! Watch it above.