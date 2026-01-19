LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Blood Plasma Replacement Months After Teeth Dropped Out

What To Know LeAnn Rimes took fans along as she underwent a blood plasma replacement procedure.

Rimes opened up about the treatment, which also involved getting a push of stem cells, via social media.

Rimes received the procedure several months after experiencing a dental emergency on stage.

LeAnn Rimes spent a day off from filming ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville undergoing a unique medical procedure.

“If you’ve been following along on my page, you know that on my days off, you can usually find me at Next Health getting a little tune-up,” Rimes told her followers in a Thursday, January 15, Instagram video. “So many of you had many questions about it, so I thought today, I would take you along on my little journey. So, here we go!”

Rimes documented her experience at the Nashville medical clinic in the clip. “So, we’re pulling out my plasma from this arm, which has a very large needle in it currently,” she said as her blood was drawn.

In the post’s caption, Rimes explained that the procedure, known as Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, “removes the liquid portion of blood, known as plasma, which contains proteins, antibodies, toxins, inflammatory agents, and other substances, and replaces it with fresh albumin.”

She added, “The idea behind TPE is to remove harmful substances or antibodies that might be in a patient’s plasma, such as toxins, autoimmune antibodies, or other harmful proteins. By removing these substances, the body can have a chance to recover or respond better to other treatments. Think of it like an ‘oil change for your body.’”

Rimes showed off her bag of old plasma in the video, stating, “That’s my sludge. All my little plastic particles and mold and nastiness is coming out.” While holding up the plasma bag after the procedure, she joked, “This is all the stuff that came out of my body. Thank you for serving me, and now, you can go away.”

In addition to the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange treatment, Rimes also received a “push of stem cells,” which left her with a headache. “I was told that I could have flu-like symptoms or a headache after the stem cells, and sure enough [I do],” she quipped. “So, maybe my brain needs healing. We’re gonna ride this one out.”

The video ended with Rimes grabbing a snack on her car ride home.

In the post’s caption, Rimes said she decided to undergo the procedure after demanding “so much from my body” between filming 9-1-1: Nashville and performing on stage.

“I’ve always been passionate about health and open conversations around it, and i know when i share these experiences it often sparks a lot of curiosity and thoughtful questions,” she continued. “My hope is simply to inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like.”

The Grammy winner also acknowledged that “access to treatments like this isn’t universal,” stating, “I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me.”

Rimes has been candid about her health ups and downs over the years, including opening up about her battle with psoriasis in 2020 and shutting down that she got a boob job for her 9-1-1: Nashville role last year.

In June 2025, Rimes took to social media after her dental bridge fell out during her performance at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington.

“If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. And it fell out in the middle of my song last night,” she said in a TikTok upload at the time, noting that she ran off stage to fix her teeth before returning and explaining the situation to the audience. She continued to perform, but had to keep pushing her teeth back into place.

“There wasn’t a f**king thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing,” she quipped. “So, I just ran with it.”

