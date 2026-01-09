‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Boss Previews Buck & Eddie Crossing Over, ‘Heated Rivalry’ Between Cities

What To Know Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman from 9-1-1 will cross over to 9-1-1: Nashville in an upcoming episode.

9-1-1: Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani teases for TV Insider exciting character interactions across the two casts.

It’s not taking long for 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville, airing back-to-back on ABC this season, to cross over; the latter is still in its first season. And when TV Insider spoke with the spinoff’s showrunner, Rashad Raisani, about the midseason premiere, we, of course, had to get some scoop on Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman‘s trip to Music City.

“It’s a ton of fun, first of all. I mean, the guys are great. Buck and Eddie are the ones coming and couldn’t be two better characters and two better people, two better actors who are just — wonderful chemistry, wonderful guys, and just brought a great sense of life and fun to our [show],” Raisani shared.

“What I can tell you is that, of course, there is a heated rivalry between them, between Nashville and L.A., but one that is underpinned by love and admiration, and at the end of the day, kinship,” he continued. “And so that’s what the crossover hopefully is going to set the table, as I said before, to set this moving forward. But we had to have a first episode where they all get to know each other a little bit.”

As for specific crossover character interactions he’s excited for fans to see, he calls Ryan (Michael Provost) and Buck “a big one,” teases “Dixie [LeAnn Rimes] might have something to say to one or two of them,” and also points to Don (Chris O’Donnell) and Eddie before naming Blue (Hunter McVey) and Eddie and Ryan and Buck as his favorites. “There’s some fun wildcards in there as well,” Raisani adds.

As for any history between any of the characters across the two shows, whether they’re onscreen or not, “there is a bit of that,” he shares. “Not between Buck and Eddie, with our young ones, but maybe between some of the older characters.” (We did see Kimberly Williams-Paisley‘s Cammie talk to Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s Maddie on 9-1-1 earlier this season.)

But don’t expect the fact that Nashville’s currently dealing with the same hacker L.A. did in Season 5 to come up.

What are you hoping to see during the 9-1-1 and Nashville crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC