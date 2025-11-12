LeAnn Rimes Responds to Rumors She Got a ‘Boob Job’ for ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Role

9-1-1: Nashville star LeAnne Rimes took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday (November 9), which ended with someone implying she got a “boob job” for her role as Dixie on the ABC procedural drama.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer responded to a comment that simply read, “boob job,” according to Us Weekly. “If you are referring to my boobs, I can’t believe I am talking about my boobs,” Rimes said in response to the blunt comment.

She continued, “But if you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of [my] life on.”

After clarifying that she hadn’t undergone any form of surgery or cosmetic procedure, Rimes added, “In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my boobs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell. So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes)

9-1-1: Nashville premiered in October and is a spinoff of the hit ABC series 9-1-1. Rimes plays Dixie Bennings, the ex-girlfriend of Captain Don Hart (Chris O’Donnell) and mother of Blue (Hunter McVey).

In her recent Us Weekly cover story, Rimes opened up about auditioning for the part, revealing she hadn’t “read for a role since [she] was 17.”

“I went and I was like, ‘If I blow it, whatever, it’s not a big deal,’” she shared. “For my audition scene, Dixie smokes, and so I went and bought a pack of cigarettes. I sat around the house and — without lighting it since I’ve never smoked in my life — I was messing with the cigarette. I took them to the audition and I was like, ‘I’m gonna use these.'”

She added, “My hand was so shaking at the very first read, and once I got through with that, I was like, ‘Okay, can we do it again? Like, now that I’ve gotten through it.’ I wasn’t even home yet before they called and offered me the job.”

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

