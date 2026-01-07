‘FBI’: John Boyd Teases ‘Big Life Changes’ for Scola & Nina

What To Know FBI‘s John Boyd teases to TV Insider some big moments to come in Season 8.

Might there be a wedding in the near future on FBI? The possibility isn’t being ruled out.

TV Insider was on scene at the red carpet celebrating Law & Order‘s 25th season on Tuesday, January 6, and so were stars across the Dick Wolf shows, including FBI‘s John Boyd, who plays Stuart Scola. For years, we’ve been wondering if Scola and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten, who recurred on FBI before starring on FBI: Most Wanted), who now have a son, will get married.

When we asked Boyd what’s coming up, he joked with a laugh was, “Maybe some wedding bells?” before more seriously teasing, “Big life changes,” “a lot of mixed emotions,” and “higher stakes.”

And should there ever be a wedding — which has come up before, more on that shortly — Boyd is interested in exploring “how a wedding, a marriage would change his life, change the relationship and his relationship to the world.”

But before you get too hopeful, don’t forget: FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 previously addressed getting married for the couple and Nina said they weren’t, that they’re happy with how things are. That was something VanSanten liked.

Their happiness being most important is something “that’s always been the case with them. Nothing has ever been conventional in their life. She’s not the one who dreams of some big white wedding dress and wedding,” Shantel VanSanten told us in October 2024. “It works. It’s solid, and it wasn’t even something she was looking for. And so when it happens, she just doesn’t live in a fantasy fairytale life, and they have such a beautiful partnership and commitment to one another that getting married just isn’t on the agenda. It’s maybe unconventional in some ways, but I love that that’s their story because there’s plenty of people [for whom] a wedding and saying that you’re married doesn’t mean you are more or less committed than people who wake up every day and choose to love one another and to face the world with the same commitment you would if you had signed a piece of paper and were wearing a ring.”

And she pointed out that Nina was very clear about how she feels. “That’s something that I really love about her, is the clarity of who she is, and when it works, why — that’s just not something I think she ever dreamed of,” VanSanten said. “When you grow up not seeing something, I just don’t think it’s a dream. Like your mom passes away when you’re so young and your parents before that really didn’t get along, that’s the idea of marriage. And so to be able to do it differently and in her own way is, of course, how Nina paves her path.”

Do you want to see Scola and Nina get married? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS