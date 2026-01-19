‘Jeopardy!’ Dishes Out Awards at Annual ‘Honors’ Event: Find Out Who Won

Jeopardy! has awarded this season’s top players with special awards at the 2026 Jeopardy! Honors Awards. Fans reacted to who won the Style Award, which they said was “perfect.” Find out who else won at the award show on January 18.

In the lead-up to the 33rd Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy! hosted its fourth Jeopardy! Honors to honor the best of this season. The set of the game show was the host of the awards for the second year in a row, with host Ken Jennings giving out the awards.

Michelle Tsai took home the Style Award after showing off her hand-knitted sweaters while playing. She first wore a pink sleeveless sweater with a heart cutout in the middle. Tsai then rocked a sweater that resembled a pigeon and showed off her love for birds. She also rocked a red sweater and a few others.

The contestant then went into the tournaments with a Harry Potter-inspired sweater-vest with a big “M” on it. She revealed during one of her interviews that she got the material for all of her sweaters from Midsummer Knits and made them herself.

Tsai, however, did not wear one of the sweaters to the award show. Instead, she opted for an orange, flowery dress. She told Jennings that she sewed her dress.

Fans agreed that she was the perfect person to take home this award. “Well-deserved style award for Michelle,” a Reddit user said.

“The pigeon sweater is epic,” wrote another.

“I want that sweater so bad,” another replied.

“Absolutely – yes, but it is sort of goofy that as fierce of a competitor she was this season she will forever have a Jeopardy trophy sitting on the shelf for ‘Best Style’ instead of ‘Second Chance Tournament Winner,'” said another.

“Michelle’s style win is a win for us all,” one fan said.

Here’s who else won Jeopardy! Honors Awards, and they were all tournament contestants. Watch above to see the contestants get their awards.

Best Celebration: Liam Starnes

Best Signature: Paolo Pasco

Best Interview: Harvey Silikovitz

Best Game: Ryan Sharpe, Vickie Talvola, and Cameron Berry

Breakthrough Performance: Cameron Berry

Bounceback Award: Stella Trout

Most Valuable Player: Scott Riccardi

Jeopardy! Hall of Fame Inductee: Lisa Broffman She began working with Jeopardy! on Season 5 and became co-executive producer until her retirement in October 2024



The 33rd Tournament of Champions kicks off on Monday, January 19. Tune in to find out who wins it all.

Which one of Tsai’s sweaters was your favorite? Who was your favorite award winner? Let us know in the comments.