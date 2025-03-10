[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, March 10 episode of Jeopardy!]

Harvey Silikovitz just wowed Jeopardy! audiences with his stunning win on Monday’s (March 10) game show. He beat eight-day champion Laura Faddah by answering 35 questions correctly and only one wrong in the entire game. He ended with $23,600 after not answering the Final Jeopardy question correctly, but still had a big win over Faddah and Sabrina Blanks.

According to Jeopardy! Fan, Silikovitz had the seventh-best debut Coryat score of all time in regular play, which is the total dollar value of the clues a contestant got right, minus the total dollar value of the clues a contestant got wrong. The website also dubbed his performance as “one of the greatest of all time.”

He quickly became an internet sensation, sparking conversation on social media, especially when he told host Ken Jennings that he is a worldwide karaoke singer. In his Instagram bio, Silikovitz said that he has sung karaoke in “all seven continents and 78 countries.” The attorney shared a video to YouTube in 2021 singing “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie in Mr. Tu’s Karaoke taxi in Taipei, Japan.

Silikovitz told Mr. Tu, who drove him and chuckled that he “appreciated his enthusiasm” for his performance. “I’m just trying to honor the late David Bowie,” he said.

Here is what you need to know about the Jeopardy! contestant.

Silikovitz was born in Urbana, Illinois, on March 4, 1970. He moved to West Orange, New Jersey, when he was a child, where he attended school.

When he is not performing karaoke around the world, Silikovitz is an attorney at Cohen & Gresser LLP in New York, according to his Linkedin. He attended Georgetown University, where he studied law. Before that, the game show contestant attended John Hopkins University with a dual major in Political Science and Philosophy. While there, he competed in the World Debating Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, according to his work bio. Daily, Silikovitz focuses on “securities litigation and arbitration and other complex commercial and white collar criminal defense matters.” He has also given lectures to other lawyers on topics such as professional responsibility and class actions.

His Karaoke name is H-Bomb, and he runs a travel blog called H-Bomb WorldWide. “I especially enjoy finding karaoke bars all over the planet in which I can take to the stage,” Silikovitz wrote in his “About Me” section. He has sung karaoke in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, 5 Canadian provinces, Easter Island, and the Galapagos Islands. A link to him singing around the world can be found on that page.

His travel blogs appear to stop in February 2019. This coincides with when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which is a movement disorder of the nervous system. It can cause nerve cells in parts of the brain to weaken, become damaged, or die. This can lead to problems with movement, tremors, stiffness, and impaired balance. On Parkinsons News Today, Silikovitz shared that his symptoms started in late 2018, but he was diagnosed in 2019.

When he is not traveling, singing, or practicing law, the Jeopardy! winner participates in an online trivia league, where he competes against over 10,000 players globally, which had to aid in his win.

To add even more to Silikovitz’s amazing resume, IMDb said that he appeared in three independent films but didn’t list the names of them.

Not much is known about his personal life or relationship status.

In an Instagram post, he opened up about his time on Jeopardy!. “One of the principal reasons I travel is to learn more about the world. That same voracious curiosity led me to become immersed in the world of trivia. While I believe that knowing stuff is an intrinsic good, I also enjoy testing my knowledge in trivia competitions of various kinds,” he wrote.

“Inevitably, I wanted to test myself on Jeopardy!, which has long been the gold standard of TV quiz shows. And so, for many years, I have tried to become a contestant on that show. I persevered in that quest even after setbacks – like that time in March 2019 when I missed a voice-mail from a senior casting producer that, had I returned the call, would have led to my becoming a contestant a few weeks later. By the time I finally heard the VM, taping for the season had wrapped.”

His dream came true in January 2025 when he flew out to Culver City, California, to tape his episode. See if Silikovitz can become a two-day champion on the Tuesday, March 11, episode.